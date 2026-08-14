Gaby Roslin lands ‘dream job’ presenting new weekend show for animal lovers called The Joy of Pets

Gaby Roslin is teaming up with renowned vet Dr Bolu Eso for a brand new animal show, The Joy of Pets.

The popular presenter and animal lover will travel across the UK with Dr Bolu, meeting devoted owners and their much loved companions.

The programme promises plenty of emotional stories alongside lighter moments, so you might want to keep those tissues close by!

Gaby Roslin is fronting new weekend show The Joy of Pets with Dr Bolu Eso (Credit: ITV)

Here’s everything we know about The Joy of Pets, including what Gaby has said about the series and when it starts.

What is The Joy of Pets about?

More than half of British households own a pet. The Joy of Pets will celebrate that bond by exploring the special relationships between animals and the people who care for them.

Gaby and Dr Bolu will meet all kinds of furry, fluffy and scaly companions as they travel around the country. Their encounters will include animals credited with saving lives, alongside stories filled with love, loyalty and laughter.

The series will also offer practical guidance for owners. Expert vets will share advice, tips and useful tools covering the care of different types of pets.

Gaby was actually the person who came up with the idea for The Joy of Pets. She describes the programme as her “dream job” and was delighted when production company Bandicoot gave it the green light.

Gaby says: “It’s pets, it’s joy… and it’s a big naughty, which I like! We don’t take ourselves too seriously, we’re working with the best in the business. And for me, I’m getting to work with Bolu!”

The TV and radio presenter says she particularly enjoyed meeting alpacas and a Giant African Land Snail during filming. Gaby also recalls an emotional encounter with a blind dog.

Animal-lover Gaby came up with the idea for the series (Credit: ITV)

“We had a lovely blind dog – the most beautiful, wonderful dog that’s brought so much joy to its owners’ lives,” she says. “They had lost their previous dog. They found this blind dog that they fostered and now they’ve adopted it.

“The dog reminded them so much of their last dog. The lovely owner was very tearful on the show talking about him.”

When does The Joy of Pets start and how many episodes are there?

The Joy of Pets has landed a Sunday morning slot on ITV1, bringing some animal magic to your weekend. The series will begin on Sunday August 23, 2026.

Animal lovers can tune in to the hour long instalments at 11.30am each week. The Joy of Pets will also be available to stream on ITVX.

The series has five episodes, meaning it will run until the end of September.

With so many adorable animals involved, we suspect viewers will be hoping for another series!

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