Telling ‘signs’ James and Ola Jordan’s marriage was ‘on the rocks’ years ago

James and Ola Jordan appeared to show signs of strain during a holiday two years before their marriage ended, according to a journalist who spent time with the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

The account has emerged after James and Ola confirmed their split. Looking back at four days in Turkey in May 2024, The Sun journalist claimed some of the couple’s exchanges now appear rather different.

The journalist stayed at the Anda Barut Collection in Bodrum during its opening weekend. James and Ola were there with daughter Ella, running fitness classes and spending time with other Strictly stars.

Ola and James Jordan have split (Credit: Shutterstock)

James and Ola Jordan discussed arguments during interview

The Sun’s Hayley Minn interviewed the couple during the trip and asked what had kept their relationship going.

James answered “banter”, while Ola joked: “A miracle!”

She then laughed and added: “I’m joking darling. I love you, love you, love you!”

James went on to explain that humour played a big part in their relationship. However, he also spoke candidly about disagreements.

He said: “We do argue, of course, everyone does, everyone has stress in their life but it’s how you deal with it and we do get each other.”

Ola described their relationship as comfortable and said they knew one another extremely well. The journalist also based her retrospective impression on their body language, describing a noticeable gap between them and little physical contact.

Those details were not presented as evidence of a serious marital problem at the time. In hindsight, however, the journalist said they felt notable following the couple’s separation.

Ola and James Jordan reportedly showed some strain years before their split (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Tour conversation reportedly left Ola emotional

Another difficult moment came as James discussed joining the Strictly Legends tour alongside Ian Waite, Brendan Cole, Vincent Simone and Pasha Kovalev.

Ola was not due to take part because she planned to remain at home with Ella. James therefore needed another professional partner and appeared enthusiastic about holding auditions.

He told The Sun: “If The Sun can help me, I’m looking for a new partner. This is genuine. I get to try out with a few different girls!”

Ola replied: “You’re gonna love that, aren’t you?”

The exchange was light-hearted on the surface, but the journalist claimed Ola became visibly upset while discussing missing the tour. She recalled seeing tears in Ola’s eyes.

Ola explained that’s her “life now, my life now is Ella, she’s my priority, and I feel like she should be going to school and staying at home”.

She said her daughter needed stability rather than staying in hotels.

During a separate conversation about James being away from home, Ola joked that she was looking forward to some peace and quiet. James compared wives to “wasps”, although he also said he would find being separated from Ella difficult.

ED! has contacted representatives for James and Ola for comment.

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.