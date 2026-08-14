James Jordan ditches his wedding ring as he’s seen for first time since Ola split

James Jordan has been pictured without his wedding ring in his first public appearance since separating from his wife, Ola Jordan.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was spotted leaving Goodman Dance Academy in Kent on Thursday. The sighting came less than a week after James and Ola Jordan announced their separation following 26 years together, saying their daughter Ella remained their priority.

Ola and James have split (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

James Jordan pictured without his wedding ring

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the dancer looked downcast as he left the Goodman Dance Academy in Kent.

In the snaps, James wore a white short-sleeved shirt, jeans and black sunglasses for the outing. His wedding ring was noticeably absent.

The dancer and choreographer hosts a dance fitness class at the academy, which was created by late Strictly star Len Goodman.

James was also reportedly seen without his ring while recording a podcast earlier in the week. Ola is said to have removed both her wedding and engagement rings.

What James and Ola Jordan said about their split

James and Ola addressed their relationship in a joint statement posted on Instagram after news of their separation emerged.

They began: “After 26 years together, this is something we never imagined we would be sharing.”

The former Strictly professionals said they were “taking time apart to work through difficult personal challenges”. They also spoke candidly about James’ wellbeing.

They announced their split last week (Credit: Shutterstock)

The statement continued: “Speaking personally (James), my mental health hasn’t been in a good place for quite some time.

“I’ve been struggling more than I’ve let people see and I’m taking the time I need to focus on getting myself into a healthier place, both for myself and for Ella.”

The pair added that neither of them was currently in a good place and described the separation as one of the hardest periods of their lives. They asked people to show compassion when discussing their family online.

James and Ola Jordan put daughter Ella first

Throughout their statement, James and Ola made clear that Ella remained at the heart of their decisions.

They said: “We don’t know exactly what the future holds. For now, we’re taking things one day at a time, doing what we both believe is best for ourselves, our family and most importantly….. Ella.”

James and Ola began dating in 1999 and joined Strictly Come Dancing as professional dancers in 2006. They had been due to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in October.

Read more: How James Jordan’s heartbreaking family death impacted his marriage to Ola: ‘He was never the same again’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!