‘Shift’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public behaviour laid bare

Prince Harry appeared to take a more prominent role alongside Meghan Markle during their recent engagements in Australia and the UK, a royal reporter has claimed.

Bronte Coy made the claim after observing the Sussexes’ four-day visit to Australia and their later appearances in Britain. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, she said: “I was fascinated by the fact that when they arrived in Australia, and in this UK trip as well recently, it more felt like he was the one that was leading the charge, which surprised me.”

Her comments relate to how the couple presented themselves at public engagements.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heading through the crowd in Sydney (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent tours

In 2018, Harry and Meghan visited Australia as working members of the royal family and drew large crowds during a nine-day programme.

This year in April, the couple travelled privately as they are no longer working royals. Harry and Meghan maintained a busy public schedule including events involving Indigenous culture, Australian sport and charitable causes, along with a trip to the national war memorial.

Harry later returned to Britain in July for appearances linked to causes and organisations close to him. These included the Invictus Games, the sporting competition he founded.

Meghan subsequently travelled to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet. The family were understood to have visited King Charles at Highgrove, allowing the children to see their grandfather again.

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Why Prince Harry may have appeared ‘more assured’

On The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, TalkTV host Samara Gill offered her thoughts on why Harry appeared more confident on the recent trips.

Samara said: “It was more of a royal tour as well, and that’s what he’s kind of been trained to do, like a sort of well-trained racehorse or something. He knows exactly how to do it. That’s where he’s in his element.”

Samara suggested Harry may simply have appeared more confident because the engagements followed a format he knew well.

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