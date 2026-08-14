Halle Berry has celebrated her 60th birthday by sharing a playful set of sun-soaked photographs with her Instagram followers.

The Catwoman actor went braless beneath a loosely tied lace robe as she relaxed on a sun lounger. The pictures showed her enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries and sipping a mimosa, while another captured her kissing fiancé Van Hunt.

Halle kept her accompanying birthday message short and unapologetic, writing on Instagram: “Today….don’t give a [bleep]!”

The post drew warm reactions from fans, with one follower telling her: “Happiest of YOUdays to all of you babe. love you big. Always.”

Another praised the actor’s “top tier energy”, while a third wrote: “Cannot be more obsessed with this!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Halle Berry says she feels better at 60 than 40

The confident birthday photographs arrived after Halle opened up about her approach to getting older during an interview with US presenter Katie Couric.

Rather than feeling daunted by turning 60, the Monster’s Ball star said she was surprised by just how strong and prepared for fresh challenges she felt.

She told Katie Couric Media: “I think what surprised me most is that I could feel this healthy, this strong, and this ready to take on new challenges.”

Reflecting on how ageing appeared to her when she was younger, Halle added: “When I look back at my mother and grandmother at 40, they seemed old to me.

“But I’m turning 60, and I don’t feel old at all. If you just look at the number, you might think, OK, you’re getting up there, but that’s not how I feel.”

Halle looks amazing for 60 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Halle Berry shares her focus on health and longevity

Halle explained that learning more about her body has changed the way she looks after herself. Her exercise and eating habits have evolved, while longevity has become a central focus.

She said: “In some ways, I actually feel healthier than I did 20 years ago. I’ve educated myself about my body.

“I exercise differently. I eat differently. I’m focused on longevity.”

The actor concluded that reaching the milestone had challenged her earlier expectations of ageing, saying: “I never expected to feel better at 60 than I did at 40, but in many ways, I do.”

Halle’s long film career has included roles in Gothika, The Call and Monster’s Ball. She also played Bond girl Jinx in 2002’s Die Another Day, famously emerging from the sea in an orange bikini.

More than two decades later, her latest birthday photographs struck a similarly self-assured note. This time, however, the message went beyond the outfit: Halle presented turning 60 as a moment to celebrate her health, confidence and excitement about what comes next.

Read more: Newly-single Nicole Kidman debuts ‘unrecognisable’ look following Keith Urban split as fans declare: ‘This is a totally different woman!’

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