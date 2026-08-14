Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson dishes dirt on show following Denise Welch’s exit

Sherrie Hewson has described the current format of Loose Women as “subdued”, claiming its panellists no longer have the same freedom she and her former co-stars enjoyed.

The 75-year-old, who spent 14 years on the ITV programme before leaving in 2016, said its more structured approach was very different from the outspoken show she remembered.

Speaking to Zingo Bingo, Sherrie said: “It’s completely changed again and is now very structured – very what I would call subdued. We were never like that.”

Her comments come as Denise Welch, 68, leaves Loose Women after 25 years to focus on her acting work.

Why Sherrie Hewson says Loose Women has ‘completely changed’

Explaining her own view of the programme, Sherrie claimed the women previously had more freedom to speak openly and allow disagreements to unfold on air.

She told Zingo Bingo: “Times have changed, but we were very free and we could talk about anything. We could say anything.”

Sherrie continued: “We could discuss what we wanted, but now you can’t. It’s a very different time. You have to be controlled; you can’t say this, you can’t say that. It was just very free.”

Sherrie explained how different Loose Women was when she was on the panel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘That’s all gone now’

The former panellist said some of her on-screen rows with Carol were genuine, contrasting those exchanges with what she sees as the more tightly managed discussions of the current format. She also argued that the show had become more “formulaic” over time.

“We had a lot of wonderful guests, like the cast of Friends, Bette Midler, and Robbie Williams was always on. That’s sad because that’s all gone now, they don’t have guests or a studio audience because they’ve moved studios,” Sherrie said.

“We had such an amazing time and such freedom to be just us as girls. I’d say, ‘What do you mean, Carol? You’re talking crap. What are you talking about?’ She would go, ‘Don’t you talk to me like that,’ and I’d say, ‘I’ll talk to you how I want!’ They were real rows.

“Sadly, that went with the structure as it changed, and became very formulaic. It’s completely changed again and is now very structured – very what I would call subdued. We were never like that.

“We were loud, out there and if anyone said anything, we’d have a go at them. It was just a fantastic time. We won a lot of awards, but times change. Everything changes. With ‘woke’ now, it’s very hard for them to be as free as we were.”

Denise is the latest long-serving name to move on from the programme, while Sherrie’s remarks make clear just how different she believes Loose Women now feels from her time on the panel.

ED! has contacted Loose Women for comment.

Carol McGiffin responds to Denise Welch’s Loose Women exit

Carol McGiffin also delivered a pointed response to Denise’s departure.

She said: “Baaaabes, can’t believe you stuck it out for so long!”

Carol added: “Upwards and upwards it is then. I won’t see you up there but hope to see you down here sometime!”

One of Loose Women’s original panellists, Carol appeared on and off across a 20-year period and became known for her direct contributions to the show’s debates.

In a weekly column in 2023, she claimed she had stepped away from the programme following a contract dispute with ITV.

Carol said the proposed agreement was unworkable for her and claimed the situation had caused her significant stress and affected her health.

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