Jamie Redknapp shares loved up snaps with wife Frida as ex-wife Louise ‘splits from boyfriend of two years’

Jamie Redknapp has shared a glimpse inside his family holiday in Italy with wife Frida and their four-year-old son Raphael.

According to The Sun, the former footballer and Frida posed with their arms around each other during a sightseeing trip. The couple also posted pictures from their time by the pool, as well as a dressed-up evening look from Frida.

The holiday update comes days after his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp, and her boyfriend, Drew Michael, ended their relationship following two years together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

Jamie Redknapp and Frida enjoy family holiday in Italy

Jamie, 53, and Frida were joined on the Italian break by their son Raphael. One of the pictures showed the couple looking close as they explored their holiday destination together.

The pool photographs offered another look at their family time, while Frida wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress and white heels as she prepared for dinner.

Jamie and model Frida have been married since 2021. Their latest getaway shows them enjoying time overseas with Raphael away from their usual routine.

Frida and Jamie have been enjoying a family holiday (Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)

Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael’s reported split

The pictures emerged shortly after The Sun claimed Jamie’s ex-wife Louise, 51, had separated from businessman and former Army officer Drew, 42. The reported break-up is said to have happened earlier this year.

Louise and Drew began dating in autumn 2023. A source told The Sun that the pair felt their relationship had reached its natural conclusion.

The source said: “Things had been really good between them but it felt like their relationship had run its course and they both thought it was best to move on.”

Drew and Louise split recently (Credit: Sue Moore/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

According to the same report, the source claimed the split was amicable. Drew is also believed to have moved abroad for work, while Louise has reportedly been concentrating on her social life and busy work schedule.

It was further claimed that Louise does not want to rush into another relationship and currently feels fulfilled by her life.

Jamie and Louise’s family history

Louise shares sons Charley, 22, and Beau, 17, with Jamie. The former couple separated in 2017 following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jamie went on to marry Frida in 2021, and the couple had son Raphael together. They are now enjoying their latest family break in Italy.

Louise, meanwhile, is reportedly moving forward following the end of her relationship with Drew. The source claimed both had agreed that separating was the right decision for them.

Read more: ‘Wow, when did that happen?!’ Louise Redknapp leaves followers stunned as she issues emotional family update

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