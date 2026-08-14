Katie Price-promoted brand Supreme CBD has been added to the Advertising Standards Authority’s list of non-compliant advertisers following repeated concerns over its health claims.

The regulator took action after saying claims about CBD treating, preventing or curing illnesses continued to appear on the company’s website, social media pages and affiliates’ accounts. The move follows an earlier row in which Kerry Katona defended Katie Price amid backlash over the CBD promotion.

According to The Sun, complaints about Supreme CBD dating back to November 2024 have been upheld by the ASA. The watchdog has now escalated its response by placing the company on its public list of advertisers which have not followed its rules.

A brand Katie Price endorses is on the ASA non-compliant list (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Supreme CBD is on the ASA non-compliant list

The ASA said its rulings had established that claims about CBD treating conditions including anxiety, insomnia and depression broke advertising rules.

In wording published by the newspaper, the regulator said: “The rulings have made clear that claims to treat, prevent or cure anxiety, insomnia or depression are non-compliant with the rules.”

It said other problematic adverts had claimed CBD could treat or prevent conditions including stress, aches, pain and chronic neurological disorders.

The regulator also alleged that Supreme CBD had failed to act despite intervention from its compliance team.

It stated: “Despite repeated requests from the CAP Compliance team to remove or amend claims relating to the treatment, prevention and cure of human disease, Supreme CBD continues to feature them on its website, brand social media accounts and through the accounts of its affiliates.”

The ASA additionally raised concerns that promotional posts shared by affiliates had repeatedly not been identified properly as marketing communications.

An ASA spokesperson told The Sun it had “escalated sanctions so Supreme CBD has now been added to our list”. The spokesperson said the company would remain there until the material at issue had been removed or appropriately amended.

What Katie Price said in her Supreme CBD post

Katie faced criticism over an April 2025 social media post. In it, she discussed a two-year-old girl’s tumour while promoting Supreme CBD.

As reproduced by The Sun, Katie said she had held a “very serious chat” with Olympic boxer Anthony Fowler and his partner Serena Stregapede about their daughter. She alleged that they had “refused hospital treatment and healed her themselves”.

Katie then claimed the couple had told her about Supreme CBD. She explained “how it works for fibromyalgia, arthritis, anxiety/depression any aches/pains or insomnia”. Katie included a checkout code with the post.

The Sun reported that social media users criticised the promotion and described it as dangerous. The ASA’s action concerns the medical advertising claims associated with Supreme CBD, which is the advertiser placed on the non-compliant list.

Just yesterday (Aug 13), Katie posted a video of herself promoting the brand at the “CBD warehouse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Fans appeared less than impressed with the promotion. One user wrote: “Oh please stop with the CD OIL. It’s so boring, change the record.”

“Give it a rest,” another insisted.

“OH, change the record,” a third remarked.

“Seems very strange it only works for heavily paid celebs. But must be a coincidence; the blue tick brigade absolutely adore it,” a fourth said.

What happens to Supreme CBD now?

The advertising regulator said it would continue monitoring the company’s activity. Supreme CBD will remain named on the list until the ASA is satisfied that the non-compliant claims have been removed or changed appropriately.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

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