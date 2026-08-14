Christy Knowings, best known for appearing in Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy programme All That, has died aged 46 following a reported medical emergency in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that the actor died on Tuesday. Family members reportedly told the outlet that Christy had suffered an asthma attack the previous Friday, which they claimed left her with brain damage.

According to the relatives’ account, Christy was placed on life support before her family decided to withdraw it earlier this week. The circumstances surrounding her death were reported by TMZ following information reportedly provided by her family.

Kenan Thompson, Christy’s All That co-star, paid tribute on Instagram. He wrote: “Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!

“Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!!”

Meanwhile, speaking to Variety, Christy’s manager Al Hill said: “Christy was a multi-talented lady. Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work.”

All That star Christy Knowings has died at the age of 46 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christy Knowings appeared in All That and Sesame Street

Christy appeared in three seasons of All That, beginning in 1997. The Nickelodeon series was a sketch comedy programme made for a younger audience.

Her television work also included Sesame Street. Christy featured in three episodes of the long-running children’s programme alongside her brother, Chris Knowings.

Their appearances together formed another part of Christy’s work in children’s television, alongside the three seasons she spent as a cast member of All That.

What was Nickelodeon’s All That?

All That began in 1994, three years before Christy’s first season. The popular US sketch show was described as a younger audience’s answer to Saturday Night Live.

A number of familiar performers appeared in the programme over the years. Its cast included Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lori Beth Denberg.

Christy’s three-season stint came during the earlier part of the show’s run. Her work on the series remains the television credit for which she was best known.

Christy Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year

Christy’s death is the second involving an All That cast member this year. Kianna Underwood was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash at the beginning of the year.

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Kianna, who was 33, had also been part of the Nickelodeon sketch programme. Christy’s death at the age of 46 marks another loss connected with the children’s series and its cast.