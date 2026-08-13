Florida father Daryl Hill killed as he tried to ‘break up a fight’ after dropping daughter to school

Daryl Hill, a Florida father, was fatally shot after reportedly trying to break up a fight shortly after dropping his 10-year-old daughter off for her first day back at school.

Hill had taken his daughter to Wolf Lake Elementary School in Apopka, a suburb of Orlando, on Tuesday August 11. According to reporting by WKMG, he was cycling nearby when he saw a man and woman allegedly fighting in a pickup truck.

Police say Hill stopped to intervene. Raul Lionel Vazquez, 26, has since been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with his death.

Daryl Hill was tragically killed as he tried to break up a fight (Credit: GoFundMe / Camil Reyes)

What happened to Daryl Hill in Apopka?

An arrest warrant affidavit, seen by PEOPLE, stated that the man allegedly pulled the woman from the vehicle and shouted in her face. Hill then stepped in, leading to a physical confrontation between the two men, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective Christopher Gilberti.

The woman also became involved in the fight, allegedly defending Vazquez, before the three moved into nearby bushes. Witnesses told investigators that Hill later emerged with his hands raised and called for help.

It is alleged that Vazquez shot Hill as the father attempted to leave. Orange County Fire Rescue took Hill to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witness Ryan Harper told WKMG that he and his wife had been driving their children to school when they encountered a queue of cars and heard a “loud bang”.

He described seeing a body in the road as “pretty traumatising”, adding: “Not the best way of going back to school on day one… I think everybody’s shaken up by it.”

Vazquez reportedly told police that he had been attacked. However, witnesses cited in the affidavit claimed Hill was unarmed and did not pose a threat.

Raul Lionel Vazquez faces second-degree murder charge

Vazquez was arrested later that Tuesday and appeared in court the following day, WKMG reported. Ninth Circuit State Attorney’s Office records listed a hearing for Monday August 17.

The warrant affidavit also stated that Vazquez had been released on bond after previously being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The latest allegations against him have not yet been proven in court.

Daryl Hill’s wife pays tribute to devoted family man

Hill’s wife of 17 years, Suzanne, told WKMG that she was “heartbroken” by his death. She said she was trying to maintain some normality for their daughter. She wanted to ensure the youngster could remember the father she “adored”.

Paying tribute to her husband, Suzanne said: “Behind the laughter and fun, was a warm, caring, and sincere person who really loved people, especially his family.”

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A family friend has established a verified GoFundMe campaign to support Suzanne following Hill’s death. Its organiser said Hill had died while helping somebody in need. They described his actions as a reflection of his concern for others.

The fundraiser also remembered him for his sense of humour and ability to bring happiness to those around him. It added that he would be deeply missed by his relatives and friends.