Perez Hilton’s family have said he needs surgery after experiencing “significant blood loss” and sustaining further injuries following an ordeal that occurred on livestream.

Warning – this article discusses self-harm.

The update comes after Perez appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream on August 4. His relatives issued their latest statement through his website on August 8.

Perez Hilton’s family share hospital update

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable,” the family said.

They disclosed that surgery was planned for the coming days and said his treatment and recovery would take a long time. The family also expressed gratitude that former Celebrity Big Brother star Perez had been able to see his mother and sister.

His relatives said Perez remained in hospital under Florida’s Baker Act. This is also known as the Florida Mental Health Act. The Florida Department of Children and Families describes the law as providing crisis services for people experiencing mental illness.

Perez’s family have shared an update (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The statement said Perez’s contact with others had been “extremely limited” to close relatives, healthcare professionals and those involved in his care. His family also said he had not spoken to the media or released a public statement.

Family ask for privacy

Police attended Perez Hilton’s Miami home on the night of August 4 after the livestream. Officers later made contact with him inside the property before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for medical attention.

His family have appealed for space while they focus on his treatment.

They asked members of the media to leave the area around the family home. They also asked for members of the media to stop following relatives and refrain from photographing Perez’s children.

Perez’s family also urged photo agencies not to buy, publish or distribute pictures of the children.

His family said his children were safe and being cared for by immediate relatives.

“Please allow them and the rest of the family the peace and privacy they desperately need during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

Perez’s agent, Dante Rusciolelli, made a similar request to Us Weekly on August 5. Rusciolelli said the focus remained on Perez’s health, recovery and his family’s privacy.

If you are struggling or have been affected by the issues in this article, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123. You can also visit samaritans.org.

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