Savannah Guthrie pictured with Today co-star Hoda Kotb amid mother Nancy’s disappearance as fans emotional

Savannah Guthrie has reunited with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb during her weeks-long break from the NBC morning programme.

Hoda shared a sunlit photo of the pair on Instagram on August 6. The former colleagues were pictured smiling and sitting arm-in-arm outside, with Hoda describing Savannah as her “favourite place” before adding: “Next to you.”

The reunion came three weeks after Savannah began a temporary break from Today to film an upcoming Wordle-inspired game show.

Fans appeared emotional over the reunion and supported Savannah following the disappearance of her mother Nancy in February. One person said: “Love this. Friendships that hold and support each other during the most difficult times. Savannah, @savannahguthrie I love you and I think of you every single day. Praying for you and your family. Bring her home.”

Another commented: “Oh how I hurt for her. I hope so much there is an answer soon.”

A third wrote: “What great support! The toll this ordeal is taking on Savannah is evident in her face! Prayers for the return of her mother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Why is Savannah Guthrie away from Today?

Savannah announced her latest absence during the July 16 edition of Today, telling viewers: “I’m headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks. We’re going to shoot the whole season, and we’re super excited. Cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

The programme, produced by Jimmy Fallon, is expected to premiere in 2027. Savannah was announced as its host in May, although a date for her return to Today has not yet been confirmed.

Production had previously been placed on hold following the disappearance of Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie. Discussing the support she received, Savannah said on Today in May: “They just stopped everything and said, ‘We’ll wait for you.'”

Savannah Guthrie has been going through an ordeal since her mother Nancy disappeared (Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Hoda supported Savannah during family crisis

Nancy was last seen in January and the investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing. No suspects have been named.

Savannah initially stepped away from Today for two months, with Hoda temporarily returning to fill in for her. Savannah resumed her presenting duties in April before beginning her planned Wordle filming break in July.

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On August 1, as the search for Nancy continued, Savannah issued another public appeal in an emotional video. She said: “Do the right thing. If you know anything — anything at all — please come forward.”

Savannah and Hoda co-hosted Today together between 2018 and 2025. Their latest picture shows that their friendship has continued away from the studio, during an extremely difficult period for Savannah and her family.