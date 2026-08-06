Minnie Driver has revealed she was recently in a “really bad” car accident in France.

The 56-year-old actress said she and her actor friend Ben Homewood managed to escape the wreckage alive. Sharing an update on Instagram after returning to London, she appeared in a neck brace and said she was still in shock.

“I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben and we somehow walked out of it,” Minnie explained.

She then clarified: “Well we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive.”

Minnie Driver has revealed she was in a car crash (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Minnie Driver shares health update after car crash

Minnie said the collision happened as she and Ben travelled along a country road. According to her account, another vehicle failed to stop at a junction and the car they were in struck it.

Updating followers on her condition, the Emily In Paris star said: “I’m fine. I’ve got a sprained neck and I’m really in shock and cry all the time, but I’m going to heal.”

Minnie shared pictures showing the badly damaged vehicle and herself leaving hospital alongside Ben.

The actress credited the safety features of the Kia EV2 they were travelling in with protecting them. She said its airbags deployed around them and praised the car’s design for preventing the vehicle from collapsing inwards.

She added: “We’ve got families and people who love us. And I am so grateful to be alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)

Actress thanks those who stopped to help

In the comments beneath her post, Minnie, who moved back to London in 2024 after spending 27 years in California, thanked a van driver who stopped at the scene before the ambulances arrived. She also expressed gratitude to Ben, their families, her friends and colleagues for supporting her after the accident.

The star admitted that her mind continued to replay the collision as she tried to process what had happened.

“My brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing,” she wrote. “Weeping too, feels good and helpful.”

The star shares a son Henry with television writer Timothy J Lea and is engaged to American filmmaker Addison O’Dea.