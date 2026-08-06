David Jason admits ‘those days are no longer’ as he makes sad confession about ageing

Sir David Jason has spoken candidly about ageing, admitting that he could no longer perform the physical comedy routines he once tackled repeatedly.

The 86-year-old made the admission during a live BBC Radio Leeds interview with presenter Gayle Lofthouse. He was discussing his famous Only Fools and Horses bar fall while promoting his forthcoming stage performances, An Evening with Sir David Jason.

The interview comes nearly three years after Sir David underwent hip surgery and later shared an upbeat update on his recovery.

Sir David made a sad admission (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

David Jason reflects on famous Del Boy fall

Gayle asked David whether he still remembered filming the much-loved bar scene or had simply watched it too many times on television.

Recalling how the moment came about, the actor said he had been determined to perform the fall himself. His years working in theatre had taught him how to make the fall work and get a laugh from an audience.

David explained: “Of course what that does to me is it jogs a piece of memory and makes me think, ‘Yeah, I remember, I used to do that 10 times a week in the summer season at Weston-Super-Mare’. Those days are no longer!”

When Gayle asked how performing the routine so often had affected his body over the years, David acknowledged that it was now beyond him.

He replied: “You’re absolutely right, I couldn’t do it nowadays! But I’m not going to tell you that! Come and see the show.”

Sir David saves the full story for his live show

David also teased that there was more behind his decision to perform the fall than he was prepared to reveal during the radio interview.

“The reason for that I will explain on the night if you come and see the show. I’m not going to give you that on the radio!” he said.

An Evening with Sir David Jason is due to begin its run in September 2026, with further performances continuing into 2027. While the days of repeated stage falls may be over, David has made clear that the stories behind those moments are not.

Read more: Sir David Jason pays tribute after death of Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray

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