Former Strictly star Daisy Lowe has welcomed her second child with husband Jordan Saul, a baby boy named Eddie Red.

The 37-year-old shared the happy news alongside a collection of family pictures, including one showing her giving birth. The arrival comes after Daisy announced her second pregnancy in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Lowe (@daisylowe)

Daisy Lowe announces arrival of baby Eddie Red

Daisy revealed in a heartfelt social-media caption that she and Jordan had expanded their family.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy Eddie Red.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also thanked NHS England and her doula for their care and support during the birth.

Daisy continued: “Eternally grateful to the incredible @nhsengland & @strongdoula for all the support and care birthing our baby boy safely… My hero @jordanjaysaul you are the greatest birthing partner, team mate & daddy.”

Daisy Lowe and her husband got married last June (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Daisy and Jordan’s growing family

Daisy and Jordan are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Ivy. When revealing her latest pregnancy in February, Daisy said Ivy was excited to meet the new baby.

The couple met while walking their dogs on London’s Hampstead Heath in June 2020. Daisy announced her first pregnancy in October 2022, a month after they became engaged, and Ivy was born the following year.

Daisy and Jordan have since married, tying the knot five years after their first meeting.

‘Wonderful news!’

Friends and relatives were quick to celebrate Eddie’s arrival. Daisy’s mum, Pearl Lowe, wrote: “He is the cutest! So proud of you!”

“YAY LOVE YOU SO MUCH HELLO LITTLE ONE,” presenter Harriet Rose added.

“Wonderful news! Welcome to the world baby Eddie!” Miquita Olivert remarked.

“Oh, Daisy, I got emosh looking at these. So happy for you all. Welcome to the world little man xx,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Owwwww Daisy! Huge congratulations to you on the gorgeous addition to your beautiful family! Welcome to the world Eddie!”

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