Danniella Westbrook has revealed her latest look as she continues an extensive course of facial reconstructive surgery.

The 52-year-old former soap star shared a new selfie after having another operation in June.

Danniella has been keeping followers informed throughout her ongoing facial reconstruction, which is intended to repair damage linked to her past cocaine addiction.

Danniella looked glam while showing off her surgery results (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danniella Westbrook teases more surgery with glam selfie

In an Instagram photo shared yesterday (Aug 5), which you can view here, Danniella looked glam with a full face of makeup on.

Pulling her long blonde locks up in a ponytail, the EastEnders actor gazed directly at the camera lens with a pout.

Alongside her latest picture, she wrote: “Makeup done.. slowly starting to come back to life.. September we go again.”

Followers responded with messages of support. One told her: “You look incredible. I wish you all the best.” Another said she was “going in the right direction”.

“You’re getting there lovely. Beautiful inside and out,” a third remarked.

“You look amazing x,” a fourth said.

Danniella Westbrook discusses further surgery

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz at the beginning of June, Danniella explained that she was approaching her sixth operation.

“Well, I’ve been through umpteen surgeries. I think I’m coming up to surgery number six at the moment,” she said. “So it’s quite scary.”

Danniella said osteoporosis had affected the bones in her face as she grew older. According to the actress, there is now no bone on one side and further reconstruction is required.

She explained: “So they’ve got to rebuild all my bones. At the moment it’s filler, but they’ve really got to do a metal bone.”

Her treatment plan is expected to include a metal cheekbone implant. She said this would be attached further inside her face, where the bone has not deteriorated.

What happens next?

Danniella also discussed plans for a lip reversal procedure. She explained that surgeons intend to use tissue from inside her cheek, avoiding external facial scarring.

The star expects her course of operations to continue for another 18 months, with procedures taking place roughly every two-and-a-half to three months.

Although she admitted that the process was frightening, her latest message suggested she was feeling optimistic about her recovery and ready for the next stage in September.

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