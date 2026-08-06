Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has insisted Travis Kelce is in good shape and ready for the NFL season following speculation about his physique.

Speaking to NFL Network on August 4, Reid said: “Well, he came back in good shape. I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked.”

His response came after an apparently AI-generated video purported to show the 36-year-old appearing out of shape at the Chiefs’ training camp. The clip circulated following Travis’ wedding to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Travis Kelce has been at the centre of discussion recently (Credit: Roman Puno/CSM/Shutterstock)

Andy Reid addresses Travis Kelce rumours

Andy said Travis had been performing well in training and rejected any suggestion that the player was distracted.

The coach praised Travis’ commitment as he prepares for his 14th season with the Chiefs. He said the long-serving player still wanted to be involved in every snap and described his determined attitude as “contagious” for those around him.

Travis confirmed in March that he was not retiring from football. The Chiefs’ coming season is due to begin on September 14.

Taylor and Travis tied the knot last month (Credit: Aaron Josefczyk/Shutterstock)

Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis married singer Taylor Swift on July 3 at Madison Square Gardens. Not much detail has been revealed about the big day.

However, radio star Greg James attended the nuptials and shared a few details about the wedding.

Greg told listeners last month: “It was unbelievably fun. I didn’t tell any of my friends, I could [only] tell Bella as she was invited as well. I couldn’t even tell my boss, I just took annual leave.”

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He added: “Every 10 seconds it was a room full of the most famous people in the world. I just couldn’t believe. It was like going to Madame Tussauds but the wax was animated and you could interact with the wax and it talked back to you, it was absolutely mad.

“There were multiple cakes. There was an open invitation to get up onto the stage and dance while the DJ was on, so I did.”