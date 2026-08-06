Rio and Kate Ferdinand have reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier, with the married couple said to be joining ITV’s brand new spin-off.

The Canadian wilderness series is expected to be filmed soon and Rio and Kate are the latest famous faces linked to the show.

Like I’m A Celebrity South Africa, I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier will be filmed in advance rather than airing live.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have ‘signed’ for I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show (Credit: ITV)

With filming just around the corner, ITV bosses are said to be racing to secure the line-up.

I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier ‘signs’ Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate are reportedly close to agreeing a big money deal to appear on the new I’m A Celebrity spin off.

If they do take part, they will become the first married couple to compete together on an I’m A Celebrity series.

The format will see Rio and former TOWIE favourite Kate tackle Bushtucker Trials side by side.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bosses are overjoyed to have landed the Ferdinands. It’s a real coup for the show.”

Producers are reportedly big fans of the couple’s “brilliant chemistry” and believe Rio and Kate will bring plenty of entertainment.

“It will be the first time viewers have really seen Rio away from football chat, too,” the source added.

Rio and Kate married in September 2019. They share two children together and Kate is also stepmum to Rio’s three children from his marriage to his late wife, Rebecca.

Boyband stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy tipped for I’m A Celebrity

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are also reportedly heading to Canada for the new I’m A Celebrity spin off.

The Westlife and Boyzone stars are expected to reunite on screen, giving 90s pop fans another reason to tune in.

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden are tipped for I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Unlike the South Africa all stars series, The Wild Frontier will feature celebrities who have not previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

Reports claim Brian and Keith will each earn around £100,000 for taking part.

The pair now perform together as Boyzlife after finding fame with Westlife and Boyzone.

A source said: “Bosses are delighted that Keith and Brian will be taking part, they’ll each bring a lot of fun and mischief to the camp.”

Where will I’m A Celebrity: Wild Frontier be filmed?

The exact filming location has not yet been confirmed. However, The Sun reported ITV had been looking at Callaghan Valley in Whistler Olympic Park.

The park hosted events during the 2010 Winter Olympics and experiences freezing conditions during winter. Whistler is also home to grizzly black bears, which can reach speeds of up to 40mph.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the animals are also given a serious warning.

The official Whistler Olympic Park website states: “If you encounter a bear, stay away!

“Do not approach bears or make direct eye contact. Instead back away slowly preferably in the direction you came, and give the bear space. In most cases, the bear will leave the area.”

The Wild Frontier spin-off will be prerecorded like I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

As a result, strict safety measures are expected to be put in place to protect the campmates.

An insider told the newspaper: “Bunking up in grizzly bear country will easily make this I’m A Celebrity’s most dangerous setting yet.

“Robust safety measures will be in place just like in Australia and South Africa but when grizzlies can easily outrun a human and can crush bones with one bite, it’s high octane stuff.”

When does I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier start?

I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier is expected to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in 2027.

The celebrity contestants are reportedly due to fly to Canada next month to film the series before it airs on ITV1 next year.

That follows the same approach as I’m A Celebrity South Africa. The 2026 series filmed in September 2025 before airing in April this year. It ran nightly for three weeks before ending with a live final in London.

ITV introduced the live final so viewers could vote for their I’m A Celebrity Legend. During the 2022 series, the winner was decided through the trials instead of a public vote.

With names continuing to emerge, fans will be keen to find out who joins the Wild Frontier line up next.

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