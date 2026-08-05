Love Island star Gemma Owen leads the glamour in the family’s new reality show Meet the Owens

Michael Owen is throwing open the doors to his family home for a brand new reality series, and fans have now been given their first proper look.

Prime Video has released the official trailer for Meet the Owens, which follows the former England footballer, wife Louise and their children – already famous Gemma – James, Emily and Jessica.

The series captures a year in the family’s busy lives as they juggle running a major horse racing business with the ups and downs of life at home.

Michael Owen’s new reality show follows the star, his wife Louise and their four children (Credit: Prime Video)

With their children preparing to take the next steps in life, Michael and Louise are also adjusting to a changing family dynamic.

If you’re thinking of tuning in, here’s everything you need to know about Meet the Owens.

What is reality show Meet the Owens about?

After retiring from football, Michael turned his attention to racehorse ownership, and the family’s racing operation takes centre stage throughout the series.

Prime Video says the business is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, despite the family owning 140 horses.

Louise, who also recalls meeting Michael when they were at primary school, also says: “That business has to stand on its own two feet.”

Away from the stables, each of the Owen children is chasing a different careers and ambitions.

Youngest daughter Jessica dreams of competing in Olympic showjumping, while 18-year-old Emily hopes to become the first member of the family to go to university.

James, 20, lives with a degenerative eye condition and wants to carve out a future within the family’s horse racing business.

Love Island fans will recognise Michael’s daughter Gemma (Credit: Prime Video)

Gemma, 23, is also working at her father’s stables as she aims to race at Glorious Goodwood.

Many viewers will already know the extremely chic reality star from her memorable stint on Love Island in 2022, where she finished as runner up with Luca Bish.

Since leaving the villa, she has built a successful presenting career and attracted a huge social media following.

It’s important to point out that her relationship with Luca, however, has firmly bitten the dust!

When is Meet the Owens released?

Meet the Owens will consist of six episodes, with the full series landing on Prime Video on August 28, 2026.

Michael’s wife Louise shares her fear for their horse racing business (Credit: Prime Video)

A synopsis reads: “Meet the Owens follows a year in the life of former England striker Michael Owen, his wife Louise, and their four children Gemma, James, Emily, and Jessica, as they juggle a horse racing business while contending with a chaotic home life.”

The newly-released trailer offers a first glimpse of what viewers can expect from the family’s daily lives.

It also reveals one surprising detail, with Michael’s colourful language needing plenty of bleeps throughout!

We can’t wait to watch this one.

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