Rod Stewart ‘deeply disappointed’ as he is forced to cancel more shows following health issues

Rod Stewart cancels a concert just hours before he was due on stage after a mechanical problem prevented him from travelling to Niagara Falls.

The 81-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform at Fallsview Casino Resort on Tuesday night. However, his team announced that the show had been moved to Thursday, March 4, 2027.

The latest disruption comes after Rod faced criticism for attending Scotland’s World Cup match after cancelling a California concert citing illness in June.

Rod cancelled another show (Credit: Instagram Story)

Rod Stewart cancels Niagara Falls concert

A statement shared through Rod’s Instagram Stories explained that his travel plans had been affected by an aircraft fault.

It read: “Due to a mechanical fault with the aircraft’s landing gear, Rod Stewart is regretfully unable to travel to Niagara Falls and must postpone tonight’s performance at Fallsview Casino Resort.”

His team added that Rod was “deeply disappointed” and apologised for the inconvenience caused. The venue subsequently shared the same announcement on its Instagram page.

Rod is now expected to return for the rescheduled performance in March 2027, when his team said he had promised to make it up to his fans.

Tickets already purchased for the original concert will remain valid for the new date. However, existing complimentary reservations are being cancelled.

Fans left frustrated by late cancellation

According to The Sun, disappointed fans quickly responded beneath the venue’s post, with some questioning why the show had been pushed back until next year rather than delayed for a shorter period.

One wrote: “We’ve been looking forward to this for so long.”

Another asked whether the concert could have been held a few hours later or moved to the following day, describing the decision to postpone it until 2027 as “crazy”.

A third commenter claimed it seemed Rod had cancelled “the last couple of shows”.

Previous concert cancellation sparked criticism

The reaction follows controversy surrounding a California show which Rod cancelled in June after saying he was too unwell to perform.

Hours later, he shared an Instagram update as he travelled to Massachusetts to watch Scotland play Haiti at the World Cup. In the video, Rod said: “Here we are flying off to Boston to see Scotland in the World Cup.”

The Sun reported that he later watched the match from a VIP box with two of his sons. Some followers said they struggled to understand how he could attend the game after cancelling the concert.

Meanwhile, others complained about the disruption faced by those who had made arrangements to see him perform.

The reason given for the latest postponement is unrelated to illness. Rod’s team is attributing it to the mechanical problem affecting his aircraft.

Later this month, he will continue his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

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