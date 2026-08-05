Renewed concerns for Barry Manilow, 83, after cancelling show at the last hour following lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow cancelled a concert in Kentucky last night (Aug 4) just hours before he was expected onstage, leaving fans concerned for the much-loved singer after he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The 83-year-old’s team announced that the Rupp Arena show in Lexington would be rescheduled.

The late change comes as Barry continues his recovery following lung cancer surgery, although no link between his health and this cancellation has been confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial)

Concerns for Barry Manilow following last-minute cancellation and cancer diagnosis

His team shared the news on social media, writing: “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled.”

No more specific reason was given. Rupp Arena also confirmed the change and said tickets for the original concert would be honoured at the rescheduled show.

According to The Sun, some fans were already queueing at the venue when they learnt that the performance would not go ahead.

Supportive messages quickly appeared online, with one fan writing: “Hope you’re well, Barry. We love you.”

“Prayers for Barry! I hope you are well. I know fans are disappointed but if he’s sick, he can’t sing. Let’s pray for Barry!” another person shared.

“Praying for you,” a third remarked.

“Was standing in the line outside the arena. So heartbroken. I hope you’re well, Barry. We love you,” a fourth said.

The latest disruption follows another cancelled Barry concert in Ohio four months ago.

Barry was diagnosed with cancer last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Barry’s lung cancer diagnosis

Barry revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. The following month, he underwent an operation to remove part of his lung.

Explaining how the cancer was discovered, the Mandy singer said an MRI had found a cancerous spot on his left lung after his doctor ordered further checks following repeated bouts of bronchitis.

He said at the time: “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early.”

Barry’s career has now spanned six decades. His best-known hits include Could It Be Magic, Copacabana and Mandy, while his songs have also been recorded by acts including Take That and Westlife.

A new date for the Lexington concert was not included in the supplied announcement, but existing ticket holders have been told their tickets will remain valid.

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