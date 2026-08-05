Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals unusual baby names for fourth child as Jamie Theakston hits back

Vogue Williams has teased two unusual baby names she has considered for her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The pregnant podcast host, 40, discussed her ideas while filling in for Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Vogue and former Made In Chelsea star Spencer are already parents to Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and three-year-old Otto.

Vogue and Spencer are expecting their fourth child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vogue Williams reveals ‘unusual’ baby name ideas

On the show, Vogue told Jamie Theakston that Sailor was one name she had loved, but the suggestion had already been rejected.

She said: “I loved Sailor. That was vetoed. Not allowed to have it because the song ‘A sailor went to…'”

Jamie insisted: “Well, that’s not the worst. That’s not the reason why it’s a bad idea. It’s got to be a name, not an occupation.”

But Vogue then added: “Rocket. I loved Rocket.” Jamie continued to be unimpressed, informing her: “Again, that’s not a name that’s a vehicle.”

Vogue responded: “But think about what you’d want to be called. I’d love to be called Rocket. And from people closest to me, I’d say call me Rocks.”

Jamie hit back: “No, when I was a kid, I just wanted to be like everyone else. I want to be called Darren.”

Vogue then joked: “I was called Vogue. Imagine how that felt!”

Vogue and Spencer’s fourth child

Vogue and Spencer announced in April that they were expecting their fourth child. The couple married in Scotland in June 2018 while Vogue was pregnant with Theodore.

They have also spoken candidly about suffering two miscarriages before the current pregnancy. Vogue said one happened very early before she became pregnant with Gigi, while the second loss came after she attended a 12-week scan last year.

Opening up about their latest baby news, Spencer said there had been “more bumps in the road” as they tried to reach this point. He added that the couple felt fortunate to have their three children, but described the journey towards announcing the fourth pregnancy as “rough”.

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