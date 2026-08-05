Helen Flanagan’s followers demand OnlyFans career as she goes braless and unbuttons her jeans in racy snap

Helen Flanagan fans are demanding an OnlyFans career after she shared a striking Instagram photograph taken inside the former family home she once shared with ex Scott Sinclair.

The post comes after Helen’s move from the former family home, where she had lived with Scott and their three children — daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan’s Instagram post wins praise

In the post shared yesterday (Aug 4), the 35-year-old former Coronation Street actress went braless in a white Playboy crop top that had the brand written across in gems.

Helen paired the ensemble with jeans, which she left unbuttoned as she posed on a kitchen worktop. Alongside the picture, she indicated that she missed the property.

“Miss my pink utility,” she wrote in her caption.

The report said Helen’s photograph prompted an admiring response from fans, many of whom wish she would make an account on OnlyFans.

Helen shares three children with ex Scott (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘My credit card is waiting for the day’

“At this point just drop the OF link,” one comment read, which racked up over 40 likes from others.

“My credit card is waiting for the day,” another person replied.

“Never in my life have I agreed so much with someone. I need to spend money I don’t have come on Helen you will make millions in an hour,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, others praised the stunning look.

“OMG perfection at its best,” one said.

“What an absolute goddess!” another said.

“Love your smile!” a third added.

Helen’s move following Scott Sinclair split

Helen and footballer Scott ended their relationship after 13 years together. They had lived with their three children in the six-bedroom property before their separation.

It was subsequently reported that Scott wanted to sell the house. Helen moved out with the children in May, bringing her time at the former family home to an end.

Her latest post appears to have given followers a glimpse inside the property while making clear that it still holds meaning for her.

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