Holly Willoughby packs on the PDA in rare affectionate photo with husband: ‘I love you!’

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare loved-up photo with husband Dan Baldwin to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

The former This Morning presenter posted the romantic update during a busy period in her career, following the launch of her new YouTube lifestyle and interview show Together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby celebrates wedding anniversary with husband

In the beachside snap, Holly can be seen kissing Dan on the cheek as the couple poses in sunglasses with the sea behind them.

Dan is holding a glass of white wine and smiling for the camera, while Holly rests a hand on his shoulder.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Happy anniversary darlin… I love you… always.”

The couple’s affectionate picture offered followers a rare glimpse of their relationship as they celebrated nearly two decades of marriage.

Her showbiz pals were also quick to share their support. Emma Bunton wrote: “Happy anniversary! Sending love.”

“Congratulations x,” Leigh Francis added.

Holly and Dan share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Claims surrounding Holly’s new show Together

The sweet personal update comes shortly after Holly returned to presenting with Together. The digital programme features interviews alongside food and fashion segments, drawing comparisons with the format of This Morning.

The Mail on Sunday has claimed that This Morning booked two guests who had been due to appear on Together before Holly’s interviews with them were released.

According to the report, the bookings came after those guests were named in promotional material for Together.

Holly’s departure from This Morning

Holly stepped down from This Morning in 2023 following a turbulent period that included controversy surrounding her former co-host Phillip Schofield and a murder plot against her.

Gavin Plumb was later jailed for life, with a minimum term of 16 years, over the plot.

When Holly announced her departure from the ITV daytime programme, she said she wanted to prioritise her family.

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