Penny Lancaster’s tearful confession about ‘disagreements’ with husband Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart once stopped a school journey to apologise to Penny Lancaster in front of their boys after speaking harshly to her during a disagreement.

Penny shared the emotional moment while discussing how the couple resolves tensions in their marriage. They recently marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

She recalled that the family had been rushing around one morning when she and Rod disagreed in the car. With the boys sitting in the back, Rod asked Penny to stop the vehicle before turning to them.

According to Penny, he said: “You need to listen to this. Mummy, I’m sorry.”

He added: “I shouldn’t have spoken to your mother like that.”

Penny and Rod celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary recently (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Penny Lancaster on resolving disagreements with husband Rod Stewart

Appearing close to tears as she spoke to Davina McCall on the Begin Again podcast, the Loose Women panellist explained that apologising helps them avoid causing lasting hurt.

She said: “We can have disagreements, and we can say things that we don’t really mean, but we never want to hurt that person really.”

Penny concluded: “So you always say sorry. And that makes you the best man you can be.”

She also acknowledged that, like other couples, she and Rod do not always see eye to eye.

Penny said: “Rod and I, of course, like any couple, will have our disagreements.”

Fans praise Penny and Rod

Fans responded warmly after a clip from the podcast conversation appeared on Instagram.

One person wrote: “Penny is a naturally wonderful person. I can imagine Rod found you so refreshing when he first met you.”

Another commented: “What a thoroughly likeable woman Penny is.”

A third backed Penny’s approach, writing: “Yep, I totally agree, we are exactly the same – always say sorry!”

Read more: Penny Lancaster declares she’s ‘got her spark back’ as she reveals wonder drug she’s using to boost sex life with Rob Stewart, 81

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