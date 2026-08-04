Tina O’Brien is ‘perfection’ in string bikini during sun-filled holiday

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has shared a sun-soaked holiday picture from Greece with co-star Alison King and Alison’s daughter, alongside new bikini snaps from the trip.

Tina wore a polka-dot dress for the group photo with Alison, who plays Carla Connor. The update follows an earlier bikini post from a solo trip to Italy, which also drew warm comments from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina O’Brien (@tinaob83)

Tina O’Brien wows in bikini snap during holiday carousel post

Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, Tina posed beside the sea in a skimpy string bikini with a stripey pattern. To complete her look, she added sunglasses and gold chain necklaces.

Further shots captured her sunbathing and wearing a lemon-coloured lace dress.

Followers were quick to praise the pictures. Comments included “You all look stunning” and “Ahhh gorgeous”.

A third person wrote “Stunner”, while another said: “Lush backdrop and you all look radiant”.

“Perfection,” a fourth wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“You are so perfect,” a fifth echoed.

Tina’s holiday carousel post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is happening to Sarah Platt in Coronation Street?

While the holiday update was relaxed, Tina’s future on Coronation Street has become a talking point among fans following Sarah Platt’s latest dramatic twist.

Tina has played Sarah since 1999. Her character is now facing a murder charge following Theo Silverton’s death, with the soap revealing that Sarah struck him with a lead pipe. The revelation resolved the central mystery in a two-month whodunnit.

The storyline left viewers questioning what could happen to Sarah next. One fan wrote on X: “How the hell is Sarah getting out of this? #Corrie.” Another declared: “Sarah sent doooooown!”

The twist has also fuelled fan speculation that Tina could be leaving the soap.

Away from Weatherfield, The Sun has claimed that Tina’s reported romance with Irish TikTok influencer Rory Martin is over.

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