Former Strictly Come Dancing star Chizzy Akudolu has announced the death of her beloved father, Raphael Nwose Akudolu.

The actress and comedian shared photographs and videos of her dad on Instagram as she confirmed that he died on July 27, following two weeks in hospital.

Chizzy wrote: “On July 27th, 2026, after 2 weeks in hospital, my wonderful Father passed. I am heartbroken but grateful that his pain is now over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIZZY AKUDOLU (@lil_bit_of_chiz)

Chizzy Akudolu pays tribute to her father

Remembering his sense of humour, the Holby City star added: “He was honestly the most unintentionally funny man and no one had a bad word to say about him.”

Chizzy said that losing a parent meant losing part of herself, but that her father’s qualities would live on through his children and grandchildren.

She also thanked those who cared for him, writing: “To the staff at the Margaret Centre at Whipps Cross Hospital, thank you for looking after him.”

Her message ended: “Raphael Nwose Akudolu, I love you. Thank you for being my Daddy.”

Chizzy is best known for being on Strictly and Holby City (Credit: Shutterstock)

Famous friends send their condolences

Friends, former co-stars and fans responded with messages of sympathy and support.

Holby City actor David Ames wrote: “I’m so so sorry for your loss darling.”

Hayley Tamaddon told Chizzy she was sending her “the biggest hugs”, while Tamzin Outhwaite sent her love. EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami offered his sympathies to Chizzy and her family and encouraged her to share her memories.

Singer Beverley Knight also left a message of support, writing: “Oh my luv. I am so sorry and send you my heartfelt condolences. Here for you.”

Chizzy is known to viewers for playing heart surgeon Mo Effanga in BBC medical drama Holby City between 2012 and 2017.

She competed in series 15 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was partnered with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. Chizzy was the first celebrity eliminated from the series after facing Brian Conley and Amy Dowden in the dance-off.

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