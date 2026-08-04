Stacey Solomon feels ‘really different’ as she undergoes new transformation amid ‘fresh start’

Stacey Solomon has unveiled a dramatic brunette transformation as reports suggest more changes could be ahead for her family and career.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter told followers that she feels “really different” after swapping her blonde hair for glossy chestnut locks.

The update comes after months of discussion around her relationship with Joe Swash, including speculation sparked when Stacey was pictured without her wedding ring. She has since rejected suggestions that their relationship is in trouble.

OK! has described the makeover as part of a possible fresh start for Stacey, reporting that her family could leave Pickle Cottage. The mum of five has also revealed that she recently auditioned for a role she considers her “dream job”.

Stacey Solomon shows off brunette transformation

Sharing her new look on social media, Stacey explained that she had reached the point where she no longer wanted to keep bleaching her hair.

She told fans: “I’m really happy with it. It does feel very different. I do feel really, really different. I’m still getting used to it, but it feels much better and easier to maintain.”

Her previous major colour change came before her 2022 wedding ceremony with Joe, when she moved from vivid red hair back to blonde.

Stacey showed off her new hair transformation (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey reveals audition for mystery “dream job”

The makeover follows another significant update from Stacey, who told followers that she had auditioned for a secret new role.

She said: “I can’t believe they even thought of me,” before admitting that she had been scared to take part in the audition.

Stacey did not reveal what the job involves or whether she had secured it. However, she encouraged fans to pursue their own ambitions, saying: “Never give up on your dreams and always try and go for it, even when it feels intimidating and daunting. Just go for it!”

She is also currently filming the third series of family reality show Stacey & Joe.

Is Stacey leaving Pickle Cottage?

Meanwhile, OK! reports that Stacey and Joe are considering leaving Pickle Cottage for a larger property elsewhere in Essex.

The reported eight-bedroom home is said to have 30 acres of land, along with a swimming pool and lake. It would reportedly cost almost twice the stated £1.3 million value of Pickle Cottage.

An anonymous source told the publication: “Stacey wants a fresh start.” The source linked the possible move with her new hairstyle and prospective work project.

“She’s already got a new look and she’s hoping to have a new house, too. She is also desperate to put these marriage rumours behind her. She’s got a new project in the pipeline, so this is a big moment for her,” they continued.

Stacey and Joe have not publicly confirmed the reported property plans.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Stacey’s response to Joe Swash relationship rumours

The updates follow continued speculation about Stacey and Joe’s relationship, which intensified after she was seen without her wedding ring earlier this year.

Stacey pushed back against the rumours in June, saying that public speculation did not matter if the couple knew it was untrue.

She also spoke candidly about married life on the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, acknowledging that their relationship has highs and lows. She concluded: “I think we’re just like any other couple.”

For now, Stacey has shared her new hair and spoken openly about the exciting audition. The possible house move remains a report, while details of the mystery job are still under wraps.

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