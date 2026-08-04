Shane Nolan gets booed on stage as he makes jokes about drink-driving days after dad Shane Ritchie is charged

Shane Nolan sparked a mixed response from a live audience after warning them not to drink and drive, in what appeared to be a reference to his father Shane Richie’s legal trouble.

His remarks came days after Shane Richie was charged with drink-driving following an incident in Harlow, Essex. The EastEnders actor is due to appear before magistrates on September 9th.

Shane Nolan’s joke was met with a mixed reaction following his dad getting charged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane Nolan ‘heckled and booed’ following drink-driving joke

The 37-year-old made the comments while introducing his mum, Coleen Nolan, during their This Is Me show at Bush Hall in Shepherd’s Bush.

According to The Sun, he said: “The more you drink the funnier I get. Is anyone having a drink tonight? But remember don’t drink and drive. Don’t do it.”

His comment reportedly drew a mixed response, including heckles and boos.

Shane then replied: “What? What? I am driving home… there is lots to talk about. What am I doing after the show? I am taking my eight-month-old baby and my beautiful girlfriend back to Staffordshire. That is what I am doing. I won’t be driving. I am drinking tonight.”

Elsewhere in the set, Shane turned his attention to jokes about his mum and dad.

Shane Richie due in court

The exchange followed an incident at a Tesco petrol station in Harlow. Footage appeared to show Shane Richie, who plays Alfie Moon in BBC soap opera EastEnders, arguing with staff after being told not to vape on the forecourt.

Essex Police said officers had been called to reports of a suspected drink-driver in the Church Langley Way area shortly before 11.20pm on July 29.

A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, officers arrested a man. A charge of drink driving has subsequently been authorised against Shane Roche, 62, of Tadworth, Surrey. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 9 September.”

The charge has yet to be dealt with by the court.

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