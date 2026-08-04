Greg James pulls out of BBC Radio 1 show at the last minute following heartbreaking death: ‘I can’t stop crying’

Greg James missed his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show today after announcing that his beloved dog Barney had been put to sleep.

The presenter shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram yesterday (August 3). He explained that he and his wife, author Bella Mackie, were struggling to process their loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg James (@greg_james)

Greg James pulls out of BBC Radio 1 show

Greg wrote: “I’m sorry to bring such horrible news, but we had to put our lovely Barn to sleep earlier today. I can’t really get my head around it.”

He said Barney was peaceful as he was put to sleep at home, with the couple beside him in their garden.

“We were with him at home in the garden in the sunshine, and I can’t stop crying,” Greg added. “I know how loved this unbelievably daft farty brilliant dog was and I adored sharing him with everyone on here.”

Greg turned off comments on his Instagram post and asked people not to send direct messages to him or Bella while their grief was still raw.

He said the couple had been left “completely floored” and described Barney as their “little mate” and “the best”.

Charlie Hedges stepped in to host Greg’s Radio 1 show the following morning. Addressing his absence on air, she sent the presenter a “massive hug” and told him: “We love you, Greg, so so much.”

Charlie added that the team wanted to keep the programme positive and have some fun for him.

Greg James revealed his dog was put to sleep (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Barney joined the family in 2019

Greg and Bella adopted Barney from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2019. The rescue dog later became a familiar presence on the presenter’s social media account.

In 2023, Barney developed a limp and was treated by TV vet Noel Fitzpatrick. His ankle was eventually replaced, while Greg and Bella later said that he had lost weight and was “happier than ever and pain free” following the operation.

It remains unclear whether Barney had any health problems immediately before his death.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.