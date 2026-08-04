Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Charity finally come face-to-face with Dr Todd as she refuses to let her abuser control her any longer. But as emotions boil over, an unexpected arrival overhears everything. Could this change the course of the story forever?

Elsewhere, Billy and Dawn realise they need to escape Joe’s grip once and for all, but pulling off their plan won’t be easy.

Meanwhile, things are finally looking up for Kev as he grows closer to Lewis. However, Ruby soon presents him with a tempting offer that could put everything he’s worked for at risk.

Here are nine Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Charity takes on Todd in Emmerdale spoilers

Despite all she’s been through Charity finds her strength again (Credit: ITV)

1. Charity confronts Todd

Feeling stronger and more determined than ever, Charity heads to Jacobs Fold to face Dr Todd.

She orders Todd to leave, but the doctor refuses to back down. Instead, she taunts Charity and even threatens legal action.

Charity stands up to Dr Todd in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Someone overhears Charity’s confession

Refusing to let Todd intimidate her any longer, Charity demands she admits the truth.

Todd retaliates by threatening to reveal everything about baby Leyla to Sarah, pushing Charity to breaking point.

As the confrontation intensifies, Charity calls Todd a rapist. But neither woman realises someone has quietly entered the house and heard every word.

Billy and Dawn make plans to flee

Dawn can’t believe Joe would do this to Billy (Credit: ITV)

3. Billy blames Joe

Billy remains convinced Joe was behind the attack and tells Dawn exactly what he believes happened.

Horrified that Joe could put the children through such trauma, Dawn is devastated and accepts Billy’s account of events.

Feeling trapped by her pregnancy and blaming herself for everything that’s happened, Dawn struggles to see a way forward.

Billy is determined they need to get away from Joe together (Credit: ITV)

4. Billy comes up with a plan

Billy suggests that they should run away together with the children, reminding Dawn she once wanted to leave before.

She can’t ignore the practical problems of disappearing, but is it a risk worth taking?

Caleb isn’t happy about Billy’s plan, but will he come on board in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

5. Caleb is brought into the plan

Billy clears Joe’s name with the police, leaving Caleb furious as he believes they’ve thrown away the perfect opportunity to bring Joe down.

But Billy reveals it’s all part of a bigger plan. By making Joe believe everything is back to normal, he and Dawn hope to escape without raising suspicion.

Billy asks Caleb to help them, while Dawn later invites Billy to stay at Home Farm and decides Joe’s stag do will be the ideal moment to disappear.

Kev faces fresh temptation in Emmerdale spoilers

Kev offers to help Lewis ride a bike, but he’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

6. Kev hides another secret

Kev is delighted when Lewis agrees to meet him again, although it’s clear he’s nervous about what lies ahead.

When Lewis admits he never learned to ride a bike, Kev offers to teach him. But his confidence quickly fades as he secretly worries about what the lesson could reveal.

Ruby isn’t furious when Kev won’t do her illegal job in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby tries to drag Kev back in

Ruby asks Kev to rob the delivery linked to Jimmy’s new haulage contract.

Determined to stay on the straight and narrow, Kev refuses, leaving Ruby frustrated. But will she decide to go ahead without him?

Lewis and Kev are soon finding their feet as father and son (Credit: ITV)

8. Kev and Lewis grow closer

Kev attempts to teach Lewis to ride a bike, only for the truth to come out that he can’t ride one himself.

The pair end up laughing together as they lie on the ground, with their father-son bond growing stronger by the day.

Lewis then catches Kev off guard with a surprise announcement.

Dylan admits he’s struggling

Dylan tells April he is finding things tough in Emmerdale spoiilers (Credit: ITV)

9. Dylan opens up

Still struggling after everything that’s happened, Dylan admits to April that he’s finding life difficult.

April encourages him to think about counselling, while Bear also urges him to seek professional help.

Will Dylan decide it’s time to accept the support being offered?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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