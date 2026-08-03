Kevin Spacey ‘reaching out to every contact he can think of’ in bid to ‘rebuild Hollywood career’

Kevin Spacey is reportedly contacting influential people in Hollywood as he attempts to rebuild his acting career.

An unnamed insider told RadarOnline that the two-time Oscar winner has approached contacts in the hope that someone will support his return to a major production. The source claimed Spacey believes the right opportunity could change his fortunes. However, some former friends have distanced themselves from him.

The report added that offers have gradually begun to return. But they claimed the actor feels he needs a substantial hit to restore his career and finances.

Kevin Spacey reportedly hopes for a comeback (Credit: Syspeo/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Kevin Spacey reportedly pursuing Hollywood return

According to the insider, Spacey has not given up on securing another prominent role and hopes enough time has passed for an influential industry figure to take a chance on him.

However, the report did not identify a major new film or television project involving the actor.

Spacey’s career was derailed in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance decades earlier, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey was subsequently removed from Netflix’s House of Cards.

Rapp later brought a $40 million civil lawsuit against Spacey. In 2022, a jury found Spacey not liable in that case.

The actor has also faced other allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. He has denied all allegations against him. He has been acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal proceedings arising from accusations made against him.

Kevin Spacey reportedly wants “his old lifestyle back” (Credit: Frederick Injimbert/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Financial difficulties revealed

Spacey has previously spoken about the financial impact of the past several years. RadarOnline cited his earlier comments that his legal costs had been “astronomical”. He said that he had very little money coming in while continuing to face significant outgoings.

A source told Radar: “Kevin feels like he’s been punished for long enough. He still can’t quite believe his life has come to this, but he’s not ready to just give up. He’s sure that if given the right opportunity, he can climb out of this pit. The offers have slowly been coming back, but what he needs is a megahit, because he’s pretty much lost everything. He’s desperate to get his old lifestyle back – or even a fraction of it.

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“He’s reaching out to every contact he can think of to try and drum up support. A lot of friends turned their backs on him, but he’s humbling himself and calling anyway, hoping that enough time has passed.

“He knows not everyone is going to forgive or forget, but he’s convinced that all it takes is one influential person taking a chance on him and everything could change.”

ED! reached out to representatives for Kevin Spacey for comment.