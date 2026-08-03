Grieving Scarlett Moffatt issues emotional update following series of heartbreaking family deaths

Scarlett Moffatt has shared an emotional update after announcing two family bereavements within days of each other.

The former Gogglebox star described it as the “hardest month” of her and partner Scott Dobinson’s lives following the deaths of her grandad and Scott’s mother, Janice.

Scott and Scarlett are expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s been the hardest month of our lives’

Posting a series of photographs showing the couple over the years to her Instagram page, including one with their son Jude, Scarlett reflected on how they have supported one another through their grief.

She wrote: “It’s been the hardest month of our lives so grateful we have each other. I now understand that grief is really just love. It’s all the love you still want to give, but no longer can.”

Scarlett said she had known Scott since she was 17 and spoke warmly about the life they have created together.

She continued: “When grief arrives, it has a way of making you hold on to each other even tighter. Amongst the sadness, we’re finding little pockets of joy, mostly thanks to Jude & bump and looking at old photographs and memories made. Sending so much love to everyone who knows this feeling. Be gentle with yourselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt announced two heartbreaking losses

In an earlier social media post, Scarlett announced that her grandad had died. She thanked people for the kindness shown to the family following his death and the loss of Janice.

The news came just days after Scarlett paid tribute to her mother-in-law, describing her as the “best Nanna to Jude” and “one of the loveliest people” she had known.

Addressing Janice, she added: “I’m so upset that you won’t get to meet your second grandson, but I know you will be watching over us all.”

Scarlett and Scott are expecting another baby

The family’s losses came after Scarlett and Scott announced that they are expecting their second child.

They revealed the happy news alongside Jude, who held a personalised newspaper carrying the message: “Baby Dobinson another miracle coming soon!”

In their announcement, the couple said they felt “unbelievably lucky” to be growing their family and shared their excitement about Jude becoming a big brother.

Scarlett and Scott’s latest post shows the couple finding comfort in each other, their children and their memories as they continue to grieve.

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