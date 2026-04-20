I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt announces she’s pregnant with second baby with fiancé Scott Dobinson

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Scarlett Moffatt has announced that she is pregnant with her second baby.

The happy news comes after Scarlett, 35, opened up about her heartbreaking experience of miscarriage during the show.

Posting on Instagram tonight (April 20), Scarlett shared a video of her son Jude holding a specially-made newspaper. The headline read: “Baby Dobinson! Another miracle coming soon.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Scarlett Moffatt is pregnant (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlett Moffatt announces she’s pregnant

“We honestly can’t believe we’re writing this,” said Scarlett, who recently revealed a camp member was missing from the WhatsApp group. “After everything, we feel unbelievably lucky to be able to say… our family is growing.”

She added: “One little miracle gave us Jude, and now he’s going to be a big brother. And if there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that he is going to be the most amazing big brother.”

Scarlett concluded her post by saying: “We are so grateful, so excited, and still a little bit in shock… Our hearts are fuller than we ever thought possible.”

In the clip, Scarlett could be heard saying: “We’ve got a little secret to tell everyone, haven’t we.” Two-year-old Jude could then be heard saying: “A baby in Mum’s belly.”

She then showed the scan picture and asked: “And are you going to be a big brother, Jude?” He said: “Best big brother.” “You are going to be the best big brother and we love you and this little one all the world,” Scarlett added.

“I love you!” said Jude at the end of the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

‘The best news ever!’

Congratulations poured in for Scarlett. Dianne Buswell and Helen Flanagan were among those posting: “Congratulations!”

“The BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!! Another little one to love and to cherish,” said another, commenting that Jude would be “the best big brother ever”.

“OMG I cannot cope with his little voice,” said another follower. “Sending huge congratulations to you all my lovely! Amazing news so happy for the three of you.”

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