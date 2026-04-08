Scarlett Moffatt’s real reason for doing I’m A Celebrity South Africa will leave fans confused – and here’s why

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed her reason for signing up to I’m A Celebrity South Africa, and it might just leave fans doing a double take after seeing this unearthed snap.

The former Queen of the Jungle, 35, is back in camp and hoping to be crowned this year’s I’m A Celebrity Legend.

But her motivation has raised eyebrows, especially given what we already know about her home life.

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Last night, she was seen sympathy gagging while watching newcomers Gemma Collins and Craig Charles take on a vile eating challenge.

Scarlett Moffatt’s reason for doing I’m A Celebrity South Africa is puzzling (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett has also been getting to know her new campmates. She even opened up on camera to Sinitta and Ashley Roberts about her fertility struggles.

But before heading into Kruger National Park, where I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed, the mum-of-one made a candid admission.

She told the cameras her real reason for signing up to the ITV spin-off series.

“It would just be so wonderful to show my little boy Jude what brave looks like,” Scarlett said. “And also I would love a new bathroom if I’m honest.”

Scarlett Moffatt confuses fans with I’m A Celebrity motive

A scroll back through Scarlett’s Instagram is likely to leave viewers completely perplexed.

Scarlett and her fiancé, Scott Dobinson, bought their “forever home” in 2020. They have spent the last six years renovating it and it is stunning.

The couple have frequently flung open the doors of their house for ‘at home’ photo shoots with glossy magazines, while also showcasing their upgrades on social media.

In March 2021, Scarlett shared a selection of pictures of their home’s interior on Instagram. She captioned it: “Thought I’d show you lovelies all the updates we’ve made so far on our house. We about half way there.

“I’ve learnt that moving home is both equal measures of fun & stress. I’ve tried to buy from as many local/small businesses as possible #home #love #interior #renovation.”

Scroll through the pictures below to see Scarlett’s current bathroom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

One of the pictures shows Scarlett’s stunning and ultra modern bathroom. It features a freestanding bath with a statement mixer tap, a flat panel towel radiator in chrome, and a square sink with a wooden vanity unit.

The toilet is wall mounted with an inset flush, and slate tiles cover the floor and half the walls.

Scarlett finished the look with small succulent plants in grey vases, soft grey towels and a lit candle.

Commenting, one fan wrote: “Stunning, just stunning.” Another added: “It’s beautiful Scarlett.” And a third penned: “Can I move in too?”

Inside Scarlett’s ‘forever home’

Scarlett and Scott’s house is located in County Durham. It also boasts a huge kitchen dinner, plush lounge and even a ‘geek room’ filled with Star Wars, Lego and War Hammer memorabilia.

The couple also have a games room, complete with a grey pool table and giant cinema screen.

Outside, they are surrounded by rolling fields. Scarlett previously told OK! magazine: “We chose to move to this house because of the beautiful view. We wanted the outside to feel like it’s on the outside.”

Scarlett originally hails from the North East of England. She chose to move back after deciding London was not for her.

Her home already looks picture perfect, including that bathroom, which only adds to the confusion over her jungle wish list.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals impressive weight loss after I’m A Celebrity South Africa stint

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