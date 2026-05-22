‘Bon voyage, Judith’: Tributes pour in as Wish You Were Here…? host Judith Chalmers dies aged 90

Judith Chalmers, the beloved presenter of ITV travel favourite Wish You Were Here…?, has died aged 90, her devastated family have announced.

The TV legend fronted the hugely popular holiday programme from 1974 until 2003 and became one of the most recognisable faces on British television.

Her family confirmed today (May 22) that Judith died peacefully at home on Thursday evening surrounded by loved ones, after battling Alzheimer’s disease in her final years.

Wish You Were Here…? legend Judith Chalmers has died aged 90 (Credit: Splash News)

Wish You Were Here…? star Judith Chalmers dies aged 90

Judith’s heartbroken family revealed that the presenter had been living with Alzheimer’s disease during her final years and that her health had sadly deteriorated in recent months.

They said she became seriously ill in recent weeks, but that it allowed family members precious time to gather around her before she passed away.

Judith is survived by her husband Neil Durden-Smith, daughter Emma and TV presenter son Mark Durden-Smith, and her six grandchildren.

The presenter became a household name thanks to Wish You Were Here…?, which she fronted for almost 30 years. The ITV series helped inspire generations of Brits to travel abroad and made Judith one of the most trusted faces on television.

Full statement

“After living an extraordinary life that involved over 60 years in broadcasting and countless adventures all over the globe, Judy sadly passed away last night, surrounded by the family she loved so much after suffering with Alzheimer’s for some years,” a statement said.

It added: “We will miss her greatly but she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest of memories.”

Judith Chalmers died surrounded by her family (Credit: Splash News)

Fans pay tribute to ‘true television icon’

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the announcement of Judith’s death, with fans remembering her warmth and the huge impact she had on British television.

One person shared: “Lovely lady. When we were on our honeymoon we shared a very small boat with her and her family in St Lucia. RIP Judith.”

Another wrote: “It’s a name still used, when you laugh at your mate going on their 6th holiday of the year, affectionately: ‘Get you, Judith Chalmers.’ RIP.”

A third commented: “Her last voyage. Such a sad passing. Bon voyage, Judith.”

“A life well lived and she shared her experiences with us all. RIP JC,” another fan posted.

Someone else added: “Such sad news about Judith Chalmers. She was a true television icon. May she rest in peace.”

Judith Chalmers’ careen – from Come Dancing to queen of Wish You Were Here…?

Judith became a household name when she presented ballroom dancing competition Come Dancing for the BBC from 1961 to 1965 before moving to ITV in the early 1970s.

There, she fronted the hugely popular holiday programme from 1974 until 2003 and became one of the most recognisable faces on British television.

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