‘Aren’t you married?’ Adam Thomas backlash as he gushes over Zara McDermott in low-cut dress

Adam Thomas has faced backlash for gushing over Zara McDermott’s latest Instagram post, despite being happily married.

The Waterloo Road star, who recently won I’m A Celebrity South Africa, tied the knot to professional dancer Caroline Daly in 2017. They share two children — son Teddy, 11, and a daughter, Elsie-Rose, seven.

Zara, on the other hand, is currently dating former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson. They began dating in early 2025.

Adam and Caroline got married in 2017 and share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zara McDermott in stunning floor-length dress in Cannes

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 21), Zara stunned in a floor-length, backless white dress with low-cut detailing at the front for her appearance in Cannes, France.

She paired the look with open-toe shoes and accessorised her decolletage with a jewelled necklace.

Zara opted for matching dangling earrings and sported her brunette locks down in waves.

“A DREAMY CANNES MOMENT with @lorealparis,” the former Strictly contestant wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Adam Thomas backlash as he gushed over the look

Zara’s post was flooded with compliments from many gushing over the look, including Adam Thomas, who wrote: “Wow!!!”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed, with many hitting back.

“@adamthomas21 aren’t you married?” one user responded.

“Was just thinking the same! Why would he comment?!” another person shared.

“@adamthomas21 weird,” a third insisted.

ED! has contacted Adam’s reps for comment.

‘You look amazing!’

Meanwhile, another user wrote: “You are flawless!! This has to be one of my fav looks!”

“No words for this dress, omg,” another person shared.

“Girrrrrl lookin like an angel in white!! Hope you had an amazing time!! Can’t wait to see if there’s a vlog!!” a third remarked.

“Aghhh, you look amazing,” Scarlett Moffatt, who announced she was expecting her second child, said, adding multiple flame emoji.

Read more: Adam Thomas fights tears as he shares David Haye’s disgraceful unaired confession: ‘Why did you keep doing this to me?’

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