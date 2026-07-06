Emmerdale on ITVX today (Monday, July 6) delivered a tense and emotional twist for viewers as Monty the dog was caught up in a dangerous fire started by Kyle, before the situation took an even more worrying turn for the Dingle family.

In the episode, Cain was forced into hero mode as he rushed into the burning shed and managed to pull Monty to safety. But just as the family thought the worst was over, new concerns soon began to emerge.

Paddy later arrived after Monty’s check up and delivered unsettling news to the family, suggesting that Monty might have cancer.

Cain saved Monty (Credit: ITV)

Monty the dog rescued by Cain in fire

Tonight in Emmerdale, it looked like Kyle’s troubling fire starting behaviour was far from over.

Still angry after his dad stopped him seeing Graham, and struggling with the revelation that Joe Tate was technically responsible for the death of his mum Amy, Kyle ended up starting another fire.

This time he set fire to the shed, unaware that Monty the dog was trapped inside. Cain quickly stepped in and rescued him, while Kyle was left overwhelmed with guilt over what he had done.

While Monty was being checked over at the vets by Paddy, Cain went to see Graham. He pleaded for help, explaining that Graham had been right about Kyle needing support and guidance. Cain also wanted advice on how to deal with everything unfolding.

After some hesitation, Graham later arrived at the Dingles’ home and helped Kyle begin to deal with the damage he had caused to the shed.

Cain got some bad news about the dog (Credit: ITV)

Monty the dog receives worrying news in Emmerdale

Later, Paddy returned to the Dingle household with news that left everyone shaken. Although Monty initially seemed to have recovered from the fire, tests revealed something abnormal.

The suggestion was that Monty’s health was not as it should be, with the possibility that he could have cancer.

Cain was visibly worried, pointing out that Monty meant everything to their late father Zak and saying he could not bear the thought of losing him.

The family then gathered together as emotions ran high. They were united in concern for Monty and desperate for answers about how serious his condition might be.

With so much uncertainty hanging over them, will Monty be okay? And, can Kyle finally stop the dangerous fire starting before things get even worse?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am. Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!