EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with each episode also landing early at 6am on BBC iPlayer the same day. But as viewers know all too well, that regular slot is far from guaranteed when big sporting events like the World Cup and Wimbledon take over the schedule.

So with the TV timetable being shuffled around once again, what time is EastEnders on tonight, and can fans still watch it on iPlayer as normal?

EastEnders will air earlier tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time is EastEnders on tonight and is it on BBC iPlayer yet?

EastEnders will air on BBC One tonight, Monday, July 6, but not in its usual slot. Instead of the standard 7.30pm showing, the episode will be broadcast earlier at 7pm, running for half an hour.

After that, the next episode is currently set to air on Tuesday, July 7 at 7.30pm. Though this is on BBC Two. As always, the schedule remains subject to change depending on how the ongoing World Cup fixtures impact the BBC line-up.

For those who cannot wait, the episode is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, where it is released early each day as usual.

But what drama is heading to the Square tonight?

EastEnders spoilers for tonight, Honey vs Bea

A police cordon outside No.18 quickly gets everyone talking in the Square, with residents desperate to find out what is really going on. Nicola and Honey arrange a secret meeting with Billy. But, things take a tense turn when Honey learns a detective is looking to question her about what she has discovered.

Determined not to back down, Honey pulls together help from others to stage an online vigil. She hopes to lure Bea out into the open and finally clear Billy’s name.

At first, the plan seems to be working when Honey spots a hooded figure watching from nearby. But when she confronts a distressed Bea, events spiral quickly. They end in a terrifying struggle that leaves Honey unconscious, before Bea forces her into a waiting car.

Max can’t keep away from Priya (Credit: BBC)

What else is happening in EastEnders tonight?

Elsewhere in the Square, Cindy becomes increasingly suspicious after witnessing a tense clash between Priya and Avani, leading her to question Priya’s behaviour. Max steps in to defend Priya, explaining her difficult situation involving Ravi, but his intervention soon backfires. Priya later finds out what Max has been saying and angrily warns him to stop discussing her personal life.

Meanwhile, Amy is left worried about Jack, although Denzel tries his best to lift her spirits. Kim continues to avoid Denise as her anxiety grows, fearing her secret about Sheila is close to being exposed.