Kelly Osbourne’s heartbreaking message on what would have been Ozzy and Sharon’s 46th wedding anniversary

Kelly Osbourne has shared a tear-jerking message on what would have been Ozzy and Sharon’s wedding anniversary.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025 aged 76. The Black Sabbath frontman’s sad death came just weeks after his final, farewell gig in Birmingham.

Despite numerous health issues over the years, including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it was reported that Ozzy’s passing was unexpected.

Now, Kelly has penned a deeply personal letter to mum Sharon on what would have been her 46th wedding anniversary with rock legend Ozzy.

Kelly penned an emotional tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne’s 46th anniversary letter to Sharon and Ozzy

On Saturday (July 4) Kelly issued a heart-wrenching tribute to mum Sharon on her first wedding anniversary without Ozzy.

She wrote: “My Dearest Mummy, today feels different. A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache.

“This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved and today is one of them.”

Kelly went on: “I hope you know that love like yours doesn’t end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he’s near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.”

Sharon and Ozzy were married for decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘He would be so incredibly proud of the woman you are becoming’

She continued: “I often find myself imagining him looking down on you with that magical smile. The one that held so much pride and so much love. I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous and endlessly loving.”

Kelly also went on to praise Sharon and reflected on her being a grandmother to Kelly’s son, Sidney, three. She said: “Every day since he left, you’ve had to learn how to carry both grief and hope in the same heart and somehow, you’ve continued to do it with extraordinary grace.”

Kelly added: “He would be so incredibly proud of the woman you are becoming. Not because you’ve forgotten him but because you’ve found a way to keep living while carrying him with you. That takes a strength few people ever truly understand.”

‘We will hold your hand when the days feel too heavy’

She continued: “Please remember that although today reminds us of what has changed, it can never take away what you and Daddy built together. A lifetime of love cannot be erased by death. It lives on in every story we tell, every lesson he taught us, every laugh we still hear in our memories and in that family that continues to grow because of the love you both created.”

Kelly added: “As you walk through every first, every anniversary, every birthday, every Christmas and every milestone that now feels different without Daddy, please never forget that you do not walk them alone. We are here. We will hold your hand when the days feel too heavy, celebrate your victories, sit with you in your sadness and remind you whenever you need reminding that love is still all around you.”

She finished off the emotional post and said: “Daddy’s greatest legacy wasn’t simply the life he lived. It was the love he gave, the family he helped create and the remarkable woman he adored. That woman is you.”

Kelly added: “Happy Anniversary to a love story that even heaven could never end.”

Read more: Kelly Osbourne shares dad Ozzy’s final text message in heartbreaking Father’s Day tribute

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