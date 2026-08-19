Luisa Zissman has sparked a backlash after sharing her blunt opinion of people who eat McDonald’s and other fast food.

The Apprentice star made the remarks during her LuAnna podcast with co-host Anna Williamson.

A clip shared on the podcast’s TikTok page prompted social-media users to debate whether Luisa had made a fair point or delivered a sweeping judgement.

What did Luisa Zissman say about McDonald’s?

During the LuAnna podcast exchange, Luisa linked eating McDonald’s and other fast food with laziness and poor health.

She said: “I think if you eat McDonald’s and fast food, that means you’re lazy.”

Luisa went on to describe people who made that choice as unhealthy and used the word “sloth”. She reserved particular criticism for the chain’s breakfast menu, which she called “gross”.

“I think badly about people that eat McDonald’s, especially McDonald’s breakfast; it’s just gross,” Luisa stated.

Anna pushed back against her co-host’s verdict by suggesting that a sausage McMuffin could sometimes hit the spot. Luisa stood firm, describing the meal as “rank” and arguing that it could not fuel someone effectively for the day ahead.

The podcast’s TikTok account gave the clip a playful caption referencing anyone who might be eating a McFlurry while watching.

Luisa faced backlash for her comments (Credit: Splashnews.com)

TikTok commenters challenge Luisa Zissman

Many immediately hit back at Luisa, with one user writing: “It’s so easy when you’re talking from a place of privilege.”

“I think it’s sad that we judge each other so harshly,” another person shared.

“Let people live,” a third insisted.

“Oooh this is giving mean girls energy I’m afraid ladies,” a fourth said.

Yet the response was not entirely negative. One TikTok user admitted to eating McDonald’s and joked that Luisa was right to call them lazy.

Another agreed that the food might not provide the best start to the day, but added: “But it’s bloody sometimes just what is needed. Love a Maccys breakfast.”

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