Cat Deeley enjoyed a relaxing holiday to Canada over the summer break, showing off her toned legs in a comfy robe.

She also included a striking black bear sighting among the pictures from her summer holiday in Canada.

The This Morning presenter captured the animal across a lake while staying at Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort with her sons.

Cat’s new pictures offer another rare look at family time with Milo and James. The trio travelled to the Canadian wilderness resort during the school break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Inside Cat Deeley’s Canada holiday with Milo and James

Cat, 49, and her boys appeared to stay in a wooden cabin during the trip. One photograph showed one of her sons tucking into popcorn, while another featured the resort’s robes and slippers.

The family also made the most of the outdoor activities on offer. Their holiday included canoeing, boating and swimming in the lake.

Away from the water, Cat explored the woodlands in a top, shorts and trainers. She added a baseball cap to shield her head from the sunshine.

The presenter shared more of the area’s wildlife too, including a photograph of a starfish. She also smiled for a selfie with two women who joined the family on the trip.

Cat took the holiday during her summer break from This Morning, which she has presented alongside Ben Shephard since 2024.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley have split (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty’s split

Cat shares Milo, 10, and James, eight, with her former husband Patrick Kielty. Cat and Patrick announced their separation in July 2025 following 12 years of marriage.

The former couple confirmed their decision in a joint statement and made clear that they would remain united as parents to their sons.

Cat and Patrick first met while presenting BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002. Their friendship later became romantic, and they went public with their relationship in May 2012. They married in Rome that September.

The pair lived in California for around a decade before returning to the UK in 2020. Cat had previously hosted the US competition So You Think You Can Dance before taking over as one of This Morning’s main presenters.

Cat Deeley is reportedly dating again (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Is Cat Deeley dating again after her marriage split?

Reports about Cat’s romantic future have also emerged since the separation. In May, The Sun claimed that she felt ready to consider dating again.

A source told The Sun: “She is open to dating again, definitely, but it has to feel right.”

The source added that Cat liked the idea of enjoying “a bit of flirting, a bit of fun, without any pressure”.

Read more: Cat Deeley stuns fans in tiny bikini as she enjoys This Morning break

MailOnline subsequently reported that Cat attended Lewis Capaldi’s British Summer Time Hyde Park concert with Charlie Coleman, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios. The pair reportedly laughed together during the event, while Charlie placed a hand on Cat’s shoulder.

No romance between the pair has been confirmed, however.

Cat’s Canada holiday post instead focused on the outdoor experiences she enjoyed with Milo and James during their school break.

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