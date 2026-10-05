Jeremy Clarkson shares update with fans after ambulance at his Diddly Squat farm sparks concern

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that an ambulance outside Diddly Squat Farm was not responding to a medical emergency.

The vehicle’s arrival sparked concern for people at the Oxfordshire site on Saturday, October 3. His girlfriend Lisa Hogan later shared the unexpectedly ordinary explanation in an Instagram video.

The couple drove to the farm after social media clips showed the ambulance parked outside. They were worried about staff and customers, but discovered the crew had simply stopped to use the toilets.

The comic outcome contrasted with Jeremy’s bleak farm update during the UK heatwave in August.

An ambulance turned up at Jeremy’s farm (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson explains Diddly Squat ambulance visit

Lisa filmed from inside their car and turned the camera towards the parked emergency vehicle in the driveway.

She opened the clip: “Oh look, we have an ambulance here.”

Lisa said the pair had pulled in because they feared the ambulance team was attending someone on site. When Lisa asked whether the crew were saving people, Jeremy shook his head before delivering the answer.

He said: “No, they needed to use our lavatories.”

The pair then left the site, laughing about what had initially appeared to be an urgent situation. The 1,000-acre estate is familiar to viewers through Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy’s farming series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Hogan (@thetallirish)

Fans laugh at Lisa Hogan’s update

Lisa kept the mood playful in the caption beneath her video.

She wrote: “Diddly Squat Farm Shop is providing vital services to all”.

The post prompted a string of jokes from followers, several of whom focused on the crew’s practical predicament. One person gave the shop a toilet-themed twist on the Diddly Squat name.

Another commenter, who identified themselves as an ambulance worker, said crews must seize every chance for a toilet stop. A further response joked that knowing the location of pleasant facilities was an important part of the job.

The replies matched the light-hearted ending, after concern had quickly given way to relief.

Jeremy’s girlfriend Lisa shared the funny update (Credit: Danny Martindale/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson recalls another unusual farm episode

The ambulance mix-up comes after Jeremy discussed another odd encounter around the farm and his nearby pub.

Writing in The Times, he described an encounter involving a suspected dogger in woodland around the estate. He also said the car park at his remote Cotswolds pub had once been a hotspot for the activity.

The venue is The Farmer’s Dog, which stands near his Oxfordshire farm. Jeremy added that similar activity had happened on the farm, although on a smaller scale.

The column also mentioned fly-tippers at the pub. For the latest Diddly Squat surprise, however, the explanation was far less dramatic.

The ambulance crew needed the facilities, while Jeremy and Lisa could leave reassured.

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