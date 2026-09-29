Jeremy Clarkson hints at ‘unbelievably ambitious’ TV show to follow his huge hit Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson is plotting a huge new television project that he says will need to be “bigger and better” than Clarkson’s Farm.

The presenter has revealed plans for an ambitious new show that could be on the same scale as The Celebrity Traitors.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society London Convention, Jeremy said television needs to think bigger to compete with social media.

The 66-year-old offered no details about the format, but he certainly set the bar high for whatever follows his Prime Video farming hit.

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his big plans for a TV show to follow Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson teases huge new TV show

While speaking at the Convention, held at London’s Kings Place, Jeremy shared his thoughts on the future of television.

He confirmed that he and his team are already looking at what could come after Clarkson’s Farm. Filming has wrapped on Clarkson’s Farm series six, while talks about a seventh series are still open.

Former Top Gear star Jeremy revealed that his team is now leaning towards bigger projects made in smaller numbers.

“We’re currently thinking about what we’re going to do after Clarkson’s Farm and it’s going to have to be something bigger –

to stand out, to protect us from the onslaught from underneath,” Jeremy said at the event.

He continued: “It has to be unbelievably ambitious, like, where people go, ‘What the [bleep] are you doing? that’s an incredible show!'”

Jeremy explained that whatever comes next will have to be ambitious enough to cut through the huge amount of content available online.

He then pointed to The Celebrity Traitors as an example, praising its celebrity casting and describing it as “a great show”.

Jeremy Clarkson proposes ‘Britflix broadcaster merger’

Jeremy’s new show tease came as he issued a wider warning about the battle traditional television faces for viewers’ attention.

He argued that conventional cooking and gardening programmes are now competing with an endless supply of specialist content on social media.

Jeremy joked that such formats are struggling to compete “unless they’re cooking on the moon”.

His proposed solution is certainly ambitious. He suggested creating one British operation that would bring together the BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Jeremy dubbed his imagined service Britflix and said pooling the broadcasters’ resources could help protect British production talent.

Jeremy and the team have just wrapped Clarkson’s Farm [Credit: Prime Video] Jeremy said the broadcasters could “all club together and make good programmes”.

However, his vision would mean making bigger and better programmes in smaller numbers instead of continuing with today’s schedules.

“Television has to get bigger, lose scheduling and get better,” he said.

Is Clarkson’s Farm returning for series 7?

Clarkson’s Farm has now reached a major production milestone, with the sixth series officially wrapped. Jeremy revealed that filming had finished just before his appearance at the convention.

Naturally, attention has already turned to a possible seventh series. However, neither Jeremy nor Prime Video has confirmed another run.

Given the show’s popularity, it would be a surprise if we didn’t see Jeremy back at Diddly Squat for another series.

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