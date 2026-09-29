Donald Trump spotted appearing to ‘fall asleep’ in new TV appearance

Donald Trump has sparked fresh concern after viewers said he appeared to be asleep during a televised White House appearance.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip from the Oval Office, where the president listened as people around him spoke. Rupar said Trump’s eyes appeared to be “getting very heavy” during the exchange.

Other clips were also shared of the moment. It quickly prompted comments on X. Several users claimed he seemed to be drifting off.

Viewers thought Donald Trump had fell asleep during the TV appearance (Credit: ABC News)

Trump appears to fall asleep in TV appearance

One wrote: “Time for him to RETIRE immediately!”

Another said: “Why doesn’t the press ask him and his staff about his inability to stay awake? Why do all those people stand behind him pretending he’s not snoozing away at his desk? It’s NOT normal.”

Someone else commented: “He is not ok.”

However, the short footage does not establish that Trump had fallen asleep.

Donald Trump clip brings earlier appearance back into focus

Earlier in September, footage and photographs from a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon prompted similar accusations.

Critics again claimed the president appeared to doze during the high-profile engagement.

However, in a statement to The Independent at the time, The White House said the president was “solemnly listening” and remembering the victims.

Trump, who is 80, has faced similar allegations at meetings and official events. However, appearance alone cannot confirm sleep or explain its cause.

Trump and his team have repeatedly described his physical and cognitive health as excellent.

No public diagnosis has been made.

It’s not the first time President Trump has sparked chatter about his TV appearances (Credit: Photo by BONNIE CASH/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)

What the Donald Trump footage does and does not show

The latest clip has reignited online speculation about the president.

Yet the material circulating online came from one televised event. It offers no clinical evidence about Trump’s health. The confirmed facts remain limited.

Read more: President Donald Trump makes special ‘order’ after Dolly Parton’s death

Several observers thought Trump looked tired, but his team have insisted he is healthy.

For now, the concern rests on public interpretation of the footage rather than confirmed medical information.

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