Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death has been confirmed weeks after her tragic passing.

TMZ recently reported that sources believed the actress took a fatal pill on the morning she died.

The Nashville and Scream star died on Sunday August 16, aged 36.

Hayden Panettiere died last month at the age of 36 (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Hayden Panettiere cause of death confirmed

Now, a Greenville County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told The U.S. Sun in a statement: “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

According to the publication, fentanyl is a deadly painkiller, while 4-ANPP is a drug related to synthetic opioids.

Alprazolam is commonly known as Xanax. Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxer. Quetiapine is commonly used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression.

Police’s investigation into Hayden’s death

Greenville police previously received a report about an unresponsive woman on August 16 at 1.51pm local time. First responders found Hayden in cardiac arrest and attempted advanced cardiac life support.

Those efforts failed, and officials pronounced her dead at 2.32pm. Police later said: “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.”

The coroner’s autopsy found no trauma that contributed to Hayden’s death. At the time, officials kept the cause and manner of death open pending further investigation and additional studies.

Hayden’s cause of death has been confirmed (Credit: Lakota)

Hayden Panettiere tributes

In his statement announcing Hayden’s death last month, her father Skip paid tribute to his daughter.

He said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Read more: Hayden Panettiere’s mother believes her ‘involvement with toxic individual led to her death’

The family also asked for privacy while they processed what Skip described as an “unimaginable loss”.

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