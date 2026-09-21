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Presley Gerber, the model son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records show he died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles.

Officials have not disclosed a cause of death. An autopsy remains pending.

Presley Gerber’s family asks for privacy

Allie Jenkins, a representative for Cindy and Rande, confirmed the death on the family’s behalf. She said: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley was the couple’s only son. He was also the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

The family has not shared further details. Given the pending autopsy, no connection between his death and previous health struggles has been established.

Presley Walker Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in 2016 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber’s modelling career

Presley entered fashion as a teenager after IMG Models signed him when he was 15. His runway debut came at Moschino’s Los Angeles show in 2016.

He later worked with fashion houses including Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Celine.

Presley and Kaia both attracted attention in the industry while still teenagers. He told PEOPLE in 2018 that working alongside his sister made modelling feel less lonely.

During an earlier W magazine interview, Presley discussed the nerves surrounding his first runway appearances.

His focus, he explained, was reaching the end without falling or becoming distracted.

Presley Gerber spoke openly about mental health

Presley had also spoken publicly about mental health, depression and substance misuse. During a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he explained why he wanted to help others.

He said supporting even one person through a difficult period would make his openness worthwhile.

In later Instagram posts, Presley discussed recovery circles and rebuilding healthy routines.

His Mental Health Mondays videos covered activity, wellbeing and finding common ground with other people.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne reveals ‘fears’ for her young son over ‘genetic disorder’

In December 2025, Presley spoke about panic attacks and concerns over the guidance surrounding his medication.

He said he hoped candid updates would help people facing similar experiences feel less alone.

Kaia also discussed the family’s experience in Vogue‘s September 2026 issue.

Vogue described Presley’s addiction struggle as decade-long. Kaia said the situation had affected the whole family.

She praised her brother’s decision to speak openly, contrasting it with her parents’ longstanding privacy.

Tributes appeared on Presley’s Instagram profile after news of his death became public.

One person wrote: “RIP Presley. Prayers to all family and friends.”

Another said: “Rest in perfect peace. My condolences to his family.”

Someone else commented: “RIP beautiful soul.”

Presley Gerber with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in 2024 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Presley Gerber’s death awaits autopsy findings

The cause and circumstances of Presley’s death therefore remain officially undetermined.

Any official finding will depend on the medical examiner’s pending work.

His family has requested privacy while dealing with the loss.

Leave your tributes to Presley Gerber on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.