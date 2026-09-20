Jeff Brazier admits ‘mistakes’ in raising sons Bobby and Freddy as a single dad: ‘If only I was the version of myself I am today’

Jeff Brazier has admitted making mistakes while raising sons Bobby and Freddy as a single father.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the 47-year-old presenter looked back on difficult choices and their lasting emotional cost.

His reflections centre on raising Bobby and Freddy after Jade Goody’s death, then navigating family strain as they became adults.

Jeff opened up in a new interview (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jeff Brazier reflects on raising Bobby and Freddy

After years of therapy, Jeff believes today’s version of himself might have handled some moments differently.

“You always look back with hindsight and feel like, ‘If only I was the version of myself I am today 20 years ago, how much of a better experience of me they would have had. Maybe that might have eliminated some of the bumps in the road we’ve had . . . you look at the things you could have done better,” he said.

Jade Goody died from cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27, leaving Jeff to raise their two young sons.

Bobby, 23, works as a model, while Freddy, 21, appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World.

Jeff said the family had endured several difficult periods, including painful fallouts involving Freddy.

Some tension centred on Freddy’s relationship with maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden. Jeff started legal proceedings in 2025 seeking to keep Jackiey away from Freddy.

Despite those clashes, Jeff said he and Freddy had repaired their relationship more than once.

In March, Freddy welcomed daughter Isla with his on-off girlfriend, Holly Swinburn. The new arrival helped bring father and son together again.

“Thanks to all the mistakes and all the lessons and the learnings along the way, I get to love Isla with a sense of confidence. The strength of connection you can have with a grandchild is really special. With Isla, it just feels ­natural, effortless and easy, and there’s no ­complications around it,” he said.

Freddy welcomed baby Isla with Holly Swinburn (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Jeff Brazier struggled after his sons moved out

Jeff also revealed that both sons leaving his Essex home triggered nine months of intense grief. The silence was difficult.

He missed not just their presence, but the identity and daily responsibility that parenting had given him.

As that responsibility receded, he felt redundant and unsure where his care was needed.

His home became quieter again after his seven-year marriage to PR executive Kate Dwyer ended last year.

That upheaval has pushed Jeff towards a different chapter, centred more firmly on his own needs.

Bobby is Jeff’s oldest son (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Freddy Brazier encouraged Jeff to rediscover play

Jeff spent much of his childhood in foster care and believes he rarely felt safe enough to play.

Freddy challenged him to loosen up while they filmed Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024.

That observation prompted Jeff to examine the seriousness he had carried into adulthood.

Jeff has since tried unusual activities, including controlled wrestling sessions discovered at a spiritual festival.

He views playful retreats as a way to reconnect with childhood experiences he missed.

Looking ahead, Jeff imagines running a countryside retreat on a renovated farm within ten years.

He hopes to remain active, support others and spend time with more grandchildren.

The presenter also fronts the Let’s Save Water campaign, which encourages families to make small changes.

He also believes another romantic relationship will eventually form part of his future.

Meanwhile, grandfatherhood has given Jeff a calmer role and greater confidence in the lessons he has learned.

Read more: Kate Brazier admits ‘my life turned upside down’ as she addresses split with Jeff

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