Katie Price’s ex Dane Bowers in ‘absolute agony’ following emergency operation: ‘I can’t get out of bed’

Dane Bowers has revealed he endured “24 hours of agony” following a seven-hour back operation in Dubai.

The singer shared the difficult update from his hospital bed. He said the pain left him struggling to move, turn over or sleep for long.

The setback came after an initially hopeful update about his recovery. It also follows Dane’s disclosure that he needed spinal fusion surgery after getting a second medical opinion.

He had announced the change in treatment plans last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dane Bowers (@danebowers)

Dane Bowers describes severe pain after surgery

His latest video was recorded from bed, where he acknowledged his earlier confidence had faded quickly.

Dane said: “The last 24 hours have been absolute agony like can’t move. Can’t get out of bed. Can’t turn.”

He reported sciatica on his right side, something he said he had never experienced there before.

Sleep brought little relief. Dane said he repeatedly woke believing more time had passed. However, he found it had only been about 20 minutes.

He had previously said he avoided morphine and did not feel significant pain after the procedure.

In that earlier update, he said: “My back is sore when I move but I’m not particularly in pain.”

He had also noticed some cramping in the leg he considered unaffected before the operation.

Dane underwent a seven-hour back operation in Dubai (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dane faces checks after seven-hour operation

The procedure took seven hours to complete. Dane said doctors also found an issue affecting his neck and chin, which required further assessment.

He reported numbness around his chin and said it had affected how he spoke. According to Dane, the area was sore and seeping after his face remained down during surgery.

The singer said the affected skin needed attention following the operation. He expected a dermatologist or another skin specialist to examine it.

He did not offer a specific diagnosis for the additional problem in the update.

Why Dane needed spinal fusion surgery

Last month, Dane said a second opinion changed the procedure he expected to undergo.

At the time, he described needing the operation as bad news, despite welcoming the further advice. He then learned he needed a serious operation involving spinal fusion.

Spinal fusion joins two or more vertebrae using hardware such as rods, cages or screws.

The latest pain emerged after Dane initially believed the early stages of recovery were going well. He indicated the original anaesthetic and medication were no longer controlling the swelling and pain.

That change, he wrote, was when the “real pain” began.

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