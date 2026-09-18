Tributes pour in as Doc Martin and Coronation Street star Stephanie Cole dies aged 84

Doc Martin and Coronation Street star Stephanie Cole has died aged 84, closing the curtain on an acclaimed career that stretched across television and theatre.

Her agent John Grant confirmed her death after she had lived with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. The announcement was made on behalf of her family, who asked for privacy following her death.

John said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE.”

He added: “She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama.”

Doc Martin and Coronation Street star Stephanie Cole has died (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com)

Doc Martin star Stephanie Cole remembered for charity work

Alongside her acting career, Stephanie was also recognised for her charitable work. John highlighted her support for mental health charities in his tribute.

In 2005, Stephanie received an OBE for services to drama, elderly people and mental health charities. The honour reflected a commitment that went well beyond her work on screen and stage.

Stephanie Cole’s Coronation Street role

For many soap fans, Stephanie was best known as Sylvia Goodwin, the mother of Roy Cropper in Coronation Street.

She played Sylvia from 2011 until 2013 on the long-running ITV soap.

Her departure from the cobbles came suddenly. Storylines saw Sylvia leave while her on-screen daughter-in-law Hayley Cropper was battling pancreatic cancer.

She explained on social media that she had left following the death of her brother.

Tributes have been paid following Stephanie’s death (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

What else did Stephanie Cole appear in?

Stephanie’s CV stretched far beyond Weatherfield. She appeared in Doc Martin, Man Down, Keeping Mum and A Bit of a Do.

Comedy fans also saw her in Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours, while her television work took in soaps, sitcoms, comedy series and wartime drama.

In the 1980s, she played Dr Beatrice Mason in Tenko. The series centred on British women in Singapore following the Japanese invasion.

Read more: Beverley Callard shares health update amid cancer: ‘It’s not great news’

Her career moved effortlessly between soap comedy and serious wartime drama, with her work across theatre and television spanning seven decades.

John’s tribute praised the length and distinction of Stephanie’s career in both fields. His statement concluded with a request for privacy during what it described as an incredibly difficult time.

Tributes have also poured in on social media, with fans remembering the much-loved actress.

One fan said on X: “Stephanie Cole, a wonderful, intelligent actress.”

Another wrote: “Such sad news RIP Stephanie cole she will be sadly missed.”

Someone else added: “R.I.P. Stephanie Cole… What an actress.”

You can leave your tributes for Stephanie Cole on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.